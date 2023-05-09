Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she will implement a children’s activity tax credit if she becomes premier.
“We’ll cover the costs of activities like music lessons, sports, and STEM programs for every child under 18,” said Notley at a Tuesday press conference.
“With $500 per child, our plan will save a family with two kids up to $1,000 a year.”
Notley said there will be no extra work for parents. They will receive the money back when they file their taxes.
The Alberta NDP leader went on to say its plan “means more opportunities for Alberta kids and to learn new things, to score more goals, and to follow their artistic dreams.” It means fewer hard choices for parents dealing with many challenges.
Notley concluded by saying it means saying yes to Alberta’s children, “as we want every child to have the best opportunities here.”
“And this is one important way that the Alberta NDP will save families money and build a better for Albertans, for families, and for our kids,” she said.
Alberta NDP candidate Nagwan Al-Guneid (Calgary-Glenmore) started off the press conference by saying her party wants to build a better future.
“Investing in our children is one of the best things which we can do to make sure that a better future is possible,” said Al-Guneid.
“Earlier this week, we announced our commitment to supporting teachers and support staff to ensure our kids can experience quality education again.”
Al-Guneid said children are the future, and governments have to spend money on setting them up for success. She added learning happens outside of classrooms.
Canadian Heritage said in 2022 the number of children participating in sports has dropped so much it could affect the country’s performance in future Olympics.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
bla bla bla...crossed that bridge before, never want to again...hike away into the distance
“she” she won’t cover anything, the taxpayer will.
