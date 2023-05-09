Rachel Notley

The Alberta NDP announced a major program to support children's sports and activities. 

 Courtesy Rachel Notley/Twitter

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she will implement a children’s activity tax credit if she becomes premier. 

“We’ll cover the costs of activities like music lessons, sports, and STEM programs for every child under 18,” said Notley at a Tuesday press conference. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

bla bla bla...crossed that bridge before, never want to again...hike away into the distance

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

“she” she won’t cover anything, the taxpayer will.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.