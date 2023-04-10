vaccine

An Albertan nurse who worked in healthcare for three decades before being fired is suing Alberta Health Services (AHS) for $3.7 million.

Debra Carritt filed the 44-page lawsuit against AHS, whom she claims dismissed her after she “began to identify concerns she had with AHS management of the pandemic.”

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(6) comments

G Gently
G Gently

Best of luck in court !

00676
00676

Let’s hope that all the people that where coerced and forced to take the vaccine against their will will get retribution from federal and provincial health authorities as well as employers that forced same.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

I hope she then goes after Yiu, Hinshaw, Shandro & Kenney personally!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Good luck, Debra! You have been wronged!

UCP member in Brooks-Medecine Hat riding here.

Those responsible for her firing need to be on the hook for her settlement award and court costs.

nocows
nocows

I hope she wins!

Betty McIvor
Betty McIvor

You go girl! It is time someone took this health 'authority' to task.

