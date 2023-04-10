An Albertan nurse who worked in healthcare for three decades before being fired is suing Alberta Health Services (AHS) for $3.7 million.
Debra Carritt filed the 44-page lawsuit against AHS, whom she claims dismissed her after she “began to identify concerns she had with AHS management of the pandemic.”
A total of 22 observations of “issues and/or misconduct” have been raised in the lawsuit, including allegations of “open discrimination” against unvaccinated patients and staff as well as allegations of coercing staff into vaccination “through threats or the implementation of adverse employment actions.”
Mismanagement leading to bed shortages as well as the AHS “supporting fear mongering by media agencies and the government by recording and sharing daily virus infection statistics despite similar statistics not being kept and shared for any previous infectious disease outbreaks” are also referenced in the claim.
According to the lawsuit, Carritt wrote a letter dated Sept. 6, 2021 addressed to MLAs and then-AHS CEO Dr Verna You, although she did not receive a response. It adds that her concerns with supervisors, management and human resources were subsequently ignored.
Following no response to a second letter six days later, the lawsuit claims Carritt gave an online interview to the media, which was published on Sept. 21, on the basis that she felt she “had exhausted all of the formal grievance and reporting mechanisms.” Carritt was dismissed on Dec. 7 of that year.
As the opinions in the interview were her own, Carritt claimed she had not violated AHS guidelines.
“In the alternative, Mrs. Carritt states, and the fact is, that her representations and conduct during the interview met and exemplified the standards in those guidelines by, among other things, complying with her 'professional and ethical obligations to protect the public and maintain conduct that reflects trustworthiness,’” according to the lawsuit.
In total, Carritt is seeking $420,580.92 in lost pay, $250,000 in punitive/aggravated damages related to the alleged wrongful dismissal, and another $3 million in relation to alleged negligence.
AHS is not commenting on the lawsuit which contains claims which have not been tested in court.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(6) comments
Best of luck in court !
Let’s hope that all the people that where coerced and forced to take the vaccine against their will will get retribution from federal and provincial health authorities as well as employers that forced same.
I hope she then goes after Yiu, Hinshaw, Shandro & Kenney personally!
Good luck, Debra! You have been wronged!
UCP member in Brooks-Medecine Hat riding here.
Those responsible for her firing need to be on the hook for her settlement award and court costs.
I hope she wins!
You go girl! It is time someone took this health 'authority' to task.
