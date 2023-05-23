Erin O'Toole
Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole met with Special Rapporteur David Johnston about Chinese election interference, but it was “nothing more than a box checking exercise.”

David Johnston

O’Toole, who led the Conservatives in the 2021 election, was given only a few days to prepare for the meeting and did not have a Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) briefing before the meeting.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau infected ChiCom Canada

More corrupted than Somalia

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

We all know this a sham.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

The Liberal's puppets and useful idiots are legion. Johnston's report will be "Nothing to see here, move along."

G K
G K

Who's he?

