A new marketing campaign from sportswear company Oakley raised eyebrows and drew comparisons to the controversial campaign where Bud Light beer partnered with transgender woman, Dylan Mulvaney.
“In a series of Instagram posts this week, Oakley posted images of Amaury Pierron, a professional French downhill mountain biker, posing nude while wearing a pair of the brand's sunglasses,” reports Newsweek.
“Another shows him sitting on a rock, wearing only a pair of the brand's sunglasses. In both cases, his genitalia are obscured.”
Critics questioned using a nude man as a vehicle to appeal to the Oakley online customer base, which is 65% male, according to the analytics platform Similarweb.
Oakley’s campaign comes after Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light’s parent company, announced a major advertising campaign, reverting to more traditional Bud Light campaigns in an effort to dam the river of declining sales of the brand.
Bud Light has also faced accusations of alienating its customer base, and the situation crystallized a broader debate about the acceptance of transgender individuals in public life, reports Newsweek.
In the Instagram posts, Oakley uses the slogan, ‘Who needs a jacket when you have a Racing Jacket,’ with the hashtag #BeWhoYouAre. Racing Jacket is the name of an Oakley model of sunglasses.
The Instagram posts garnered more than a thousand comments, with mixed reactions, some saying they would no longer buy Oakley’s products and others giving the company the thumbs up.
"What is wrong with these marketing people!" wrote Doug De Bruhl. "Looks like I need [a] new helmet and sunglasses now!"
"Oakley should fire whoever came up with this," wrote Bryan Vick.
“Oakley (wants) to jump on the same boat as Bud Light,” wrote Immer Krieger, with Gavin Hershbine writing “Time to switch to Ray-Ban.”
Not all comments were negative.
"Love it Oakley, pushing the boundaries," wrote Reuben Rasmussen.
"Why are people so up in arms about this?" wrote another. "Cuz the dude's naked? Some of y'all are ashamed of your own bodies so you think everyone else should be too, huh?"
“Others focused on the surprising nature and apparent androgyny of the images, referencing the recent outrage against Bud Light and suggesting Oakley might face the same response from its consumers,” reports Newsweek.
"Was going to send my favourite watch, Oakley minute machine, in for repair but just changed my mind. I'll just chunk [sic] it," Instagram user Stephen Braden wrote. "Guess you missed the beating Bud Light just took."
Some of those commenting questioned the opposition to a campaign that was not explicit and did not feature a transgender person, as the Bud Light partnership did.
Commenter Garrett Goerl said: "If this was a woman, no one in here would be complaining," while Jimmy De Leon argued: "This isn't a trans woke ad, it's just a sorry attempt at some type of artistic marketing."
Alissa and Danny must be moonlighting for Oakley while having paid leave time on their hands.....Being Stupid must be part of the job description in these big companies.....
He's not a 'transgender woman', Thomas, you fool. He's a insane man. It's people like you who use their idiotic terminologies that further their demonic agendas.
