Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is praising the contributions of more than 125,000 veterans who have served — and continue to do so — in peacekeeping operations around the world.
In a special statement, the prime minister said Canada continues to support efforts to make peacekeeping more effective and inclusive to bolster the role of the United Nations’ charter which gives responsibility for peacekeeping to the Security Council.
"Canada's leadership in peacekeeping is a source of national pride. On this day, I invite all Canadians to learn more about our support to peacekeeping operations around the world. To all peacekeepers, past and present: thank you for your service."
The date, Aug. 9, was selected to commemorate nine Canadian Armed Forces servicemen killed when United Nations Flight 51 was shot down on a routine supply mission over Syria in 1974.
It was the largest single-day loss of Canadian military personnel in a peace support operation.
National Peacekeepers’ Day was first marked in 2008.
"National Peacekeepers' Day is also an opportunity to pay tribute to all those who were wounded or made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of a more peaceful world,” said Trudeau.
“This tragedy – the greatest single-day loss of Canadian lives on a peacekeeping mission – serves as a sombre and enduring reminder of the risks peacekeepers take every day.”
Canada's tradition as a peacekeeping nation dates back to the late 1940s, when the UN sent military observers, including eight Canadian officers, to ease tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir.
Nobel Prize laureate, Lester Pearson, is credited as the father of modern UN peacekeeping following Canada’s role in mediating the Suez Crisis.
Since 1948, more than 125,000 members of the CAF, civilians, diplomats, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and members from Indigenous, provincial, municipal, and regional police organizations have participated in close to a hundred peacekeeping efforts around the world, including Cyprus, Congo, the Gowan Heights and in the former Yugoslavia.
Since 2019, police officers have been deployed to Mali.
