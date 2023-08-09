Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is praising the contributions of more than 125,000 veterans who have served — and continue to do so — in peacekeeping operations around the world. 

In a special statement, the prime minister said Canada continues to support efforts to make peacekeeping more effective and inclusive to bolster the role of the United Nations’ charter which gives responsibility for peacekeeping to the Security Council.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Too bad Canadian taxpayers are on the hook for 8 Billion dollars and rising in his efforts to start World War III. The only consolation Canadian citizens will have is knowing Ottawa will the first Canadian city turned to a sea of radioactive glass.

Amy08
Amy08

Should send him a clip of his EA goons beating the cr*p out of Afghanistan vet Christopher Deering.

guest1019
guest1019

Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau always seems to be walking around or talking in a dense fog (Biden 2.0). Does he have any clue what hypocritical gibberish sewage spews from his yap?

