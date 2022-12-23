Hydro Ottawa
A major snowstorm is currently sweeping through Ontario, snarling traffic, closing schools, delaying flights and knocking the power out for tens of thousands. Environment Canada warned the storm could end up being a "once-in-a-decade" weather event.

“We may only see one of these storms every five or 10 years. I’ve only seen a couple of storms like this in the last 20 years," said Environment Canada meteorologist Mitch Meredith.  

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well they can freeze in the dark as far as I’m concerned.

Matthew Horwood Staff
Matthew Horwood

Wow... Merry Christmas to you too!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Has nothing to do with Christmas, and everything to do with how I feel about easterners. Merry Christmas to you too. Did you feel the same way when Ralph Klein said it? If so, maybe you aren’t the columnist I should be reading then?

Matthew Horwood Staff
Matthew Horwood

I don't know or care who that is, and I'm also not a columnist. [rolleyes]

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So you don’t know who care who Ralph

Klein is? And I agree you sure aren’t a columnist. You aren’t are very good reporter either. You report in the western Standard and you have no clue who Ralph Klein is? Let me give you the short history, the best Premier Alberta and possibly Canada has ever had. Not hard to tell you’re an OTTAWA reporter. You are the very reason Albertans feel the way we do. You are ignorant of Alberta and our history.

