A major snowstorm is currently sweeping through Ontario, snarling traffic, closing schools, delaying flights and knocking the power out for tens of thousands. Environment Canada warned the storm could end up being a "once-in-a-decade" weather event.
“We may only see one of these storms every five or 10 years. I’ve only seen a couple of storms like this in the last 20 years," said Environment Canada meteorologist Mitch Meredith.
Environment Canada warned that strong winds, heavy snowfall and possible flash freezing will make travel difficult and likely disrupt Christmas plans for many. Winds are expected to reach up to to 100 km/h in many parts of Ontario, which could be even higher in areas close to Lake Ontario.
“The problem with that is the temperatures (are) going down way below zero right when we’re getting power outages," said Meredith. "So, this is a dangerous situation for people."
As of 9:20 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police had closed Highway 401 is closed in both directions between Tilbury and London due to multiple collisions.
Hydro Ontario's outage map shows power outages scattered throughout the province, impacting more than 65,000 people. That number is expected to grow as the storm makes its way across Ontario.
As of 2:00 p.m., the city of Toronto was not dealing with any major power outages. Toronto is forecasted to receive five to 15 cm of snow on Friday, strong winds of up to 90 km/h, and a wind chill that brings temperatures into the -20s. Meanwhile, WestJet has cancelled all inbound and outbound flights in Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
"I want to reassure Torontonians across the city that all of our contractors have all the equipment necessary to salt the roads and clear the snow," Toronto mayor John Tory said on Friday morning.
In Ottawa, 10 cm of snow are expected to fall on Friday, followed by 15 cm on Saturday. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Hydro Ottawa was reporting power outages across the city, impacting 25,000 customers. They said Hydro crews and contractors had worked throughout the night, already restoring power to over 93,000 customers.
These photos are of our crews dealing with downed lines at Lewis and Harrington this morning. If you see downed power lines, please remember to stay at least 10 metres away and let us know. Thanks to all our customers across the city for your patience today. #onstormpic.twitter.com/HIv4To1m6i
Many departures and arrivals out of the Ottawa International Airport have also been delayed or cancelled, while VIA Rail is reporting delays for trains travelling to Ottawa from Toronto.
In Quebec, more than 211,000 clients were without power as of 10 a.m., mainly in the Capitale-Nationale, Laurentians, Montérégie and Outaouais regions, according to Hydro-Quebec. Airlines have also cancelled 45 flight in and out of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, while even more are delayed.
Across the province, thousands of electricians are being sent out on service calls to support Hydro One linemen's efforts to restore power.
Brad Horwood, owner of Horwood Electrical Services, told the Western Standard that the wind's intensity meant there would likely be power outages across Belleville, ON.
"Get all your devices charged up. I'm just about to call your mother and tell her to head home," he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
Well they can freeze in the dark as far as I’m concerned.
Wow... Merry Christmas to you too!
Has nothing to do with Christmas, and everything to do with how I feel about easterners. Merry Christmas to you too. Did you feel the same way when Ralph Klein said it? If so, maybe you aren’t the columnist I should be reading then?
I don't know or care who that is, and I'm also not a columnist. [rolleyes]
So you don’t know who care who Ralph
Klein is? And I agree you sure aren’t a columnist. You aren’t are very good reporter either. You report in the western Standard and you have no clue who Ralph Klein is? Let me give you the short history, the best Premier Alberta and possibly Canada has ever had. Not hard to tell you’re an OTTAWA reporter. You are the very reason Albertans feel the way we do. You are ignorant of Alberta and our history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.