More than one-quarter of Canadians would have difficulty covering an unexpected expense of $500, says the Canadian Social Survey on Quality of Life and Cost of Living, conducted by Statistics Canada (StatsCan).
While 26% of respondents said they would be unable to cover the $500 cost, the results varied by gender and demographics, with 29% of women saying it would be difficult compared to 24% of men.
More than one-third (35%) of people 35 to 44 years old said they would be unable to do so, followed by those aged 45 to 54 years (30%). People aged 65 years and older (19%) were the least likely to expect difficulty covering such an unexpected expense.
Regionally, when asked if their household could cover an unexpected expense of $500 today, 33% of respondents in the Atlantic region replied they could not, followed by 28% in the Prairie region. Respondents in British Columbia were best equipped to handle the expense, with 19% indicating they could not cover it.
The survey, conducted from Oct. 21 to Dec. 4, 2022, found 35% of Canadians said it was difficult for their household to meet its financial needs in the previous 12 months.
Young adults were among those most concerned over finances.
“Almost half (46%) people aged 35 to 44 years found it difficult to meet their financial needs in the previous 12 months, the highest proportion of any other age group,” says the StatsCan report.
“Those aged 45 to 54 years (41%) had the next highest proportion, and people aged 65 years and older (25%) were the least likely to report difficulty.
The generational disparity was also seen in concerns about housing prices. When asked if they were concerned about their ability to afford housing or rent, 58% of people 15 to 24 years reported being very concerned, followed by 56% of those in the 25 to 34 bracket. People aged 65 years and older (27%) reported the least concern.
“When asked whether rising housing prices influenced their decision to move in the last six months, 44% of people aged 25 to 34 years reported due to rising prices they either wanted to purchase a home or move, but did not, or they moved sooner than planned or chose a more affordable option (e.g., downsizing to a more affordable house or rental),” says StatsCan.
“In comparison, less than 15% of Canadians aged 45 years and older gave this answer. This is in line with 2021 findings that Canadian home-ownership has been on the decline since 2011, particularly among young adults.”
Younger Canadians were not the only ones concerned with rising housing prices, says StatsCan.
“Among black Canadians, 74% reported being very concerned over the cost of housing, as did 65% of South Asians,” says the agency.
“According to the 2021 Census of Population, some of these groups were less likely to be home owners and more likely to face financial vulnerability related to housing. Non-racialized, non-indigenous people (38%) reported the least concern over housing prices.”
“When asked whether rising prices influenced their decision to move within the past six months, more than four in 10 Filipino (48%), South Asian (41%) and black (40%) people agreed that it had, compared with slightly over 1 in 5 non-racialized, non-indigenous individuals (21%).”
The Atlantic and the Prairie regions were the least concerned with rising housing prices at 39% each, and the least likely to have their decision to move be influenced by the higher cost of housing (21% in the Atlantic region and 23% in the Prairie region).
In BC (46%) and Ontario (47%) respondents reported being very concerned with their ability to afford housing or rent. Additionally, 28% of respondents in British Columbia and 28% of those in Ontario reported they either wanted to move, but did not, or moved sooner than planned due to rising housing prices.
The effects of the rising cost of living also varied across regions in Canada.
“For the Atlantic region and the Prairie region, 38% of respondents in each region reported difficulty in meeting their household financial needs in the previous 12 months, compared with Quebec (29%), which reported the least amount of difficulty,” says StatsCan. “This is consistent with consumer prices increasing at a greater rate in Prince Edward Island (+8.9%) and Manitoba (+7.9%).”
“Despite the elevated levels of concern, Canadians 25 to 34 reported the highest level of optimism regarding an improvement in their financial situation in one year, with 37% reporting a belief that it will improve,” says StatsCan.
“This optimism steadily declined across older demographics, with 7% of those aged 65 years and older believing that their financial situation would improve within one year. One possible explanation is seniors are more likely to live on a fixed income or pension.”
