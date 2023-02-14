Canadian currency cash money

The Ontario government is trying out a basic income program later this year and is asking the public for their ideas. 

 Courtesy CBC

More than one-quarter of Canadians would have difficulty covering an unexpected expense of $500, says the Canadian Social Survey on Quality of Life and Cost of Living, conducted by Statistics Canada (StatsCan).

While 26% of respondents said they would be unable to cover the $500 cost, the results varied by gender and demographics, with 29% of women saying it would be difficult compared to 24% of men.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

But Trudeau takes care of the really important things like recognizing there are 57 different genders and enforcing 900 new pronouns you have to use

Because his government “is stepping up for Canadians”

Left Coast
Left Coast

Get used to it folks . . . this is the New Green Economy . . . where you can save money by eating Bugs & walking to work if you are lucky enough to have a job.

Justin, Gerald & the Enviro Minister know the way to the 3rd world . . . which is where Canada is headed.

