Taxpayers are more likely to object to additional loans, subsidies and credits for Ukraine, according to department of Finance internal research.
“Research objectives are to explore Canadians’ overall concerns and perceptions,” said the report Research on the State of the Economy.
Asked if they agreed with the statement “The federal government should provide more financial aid to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia even if it adds to the deficit,” only 32% agreed.
A larger number, 36% of taxpayers surveyed, disagreed. Thirty-three percent had no opinion.
Findings were based on 10 online focus groups and questionnaires with 2,007 people nationwide. The finance department commissioned the survey by Environics Research under a $279,189 contract.
The Research report is dated Nov. 25 but was only disclosed on Monday. It was submitted weeks before Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pledged more aid to Ukraine in her March 28 budget.
“The brave people of Ukraine have reminded us we must never take our freedom and democracy for granted,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told the Commons.
Freeland’s budget document A Made in Canada Plan said current loans, grants and military aid to Ukrainians totalled $5.4 billion with “an additional loan of $2.4 billion for 2023.”
Cabinet also proposed an additional $200 million in military aid and $84.8 million in civilian aid for a total of some $8 billion, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Canada’s financial support for Ukraine has helped the government continue to operate in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion, including by paying pensions and delivering essential government services to Ukrainians, purchasing fuel to get through the winter and restoring damaged energy infrastructure,” said the budget document.
According to a World Bank estimate, the country suspended its debt payment on July 21 and defaulted on US$129.9 billion in foreign debts.
In an April 6 Economic Update, the World Bank said Ukraine’s economic output fell 29% last year. Exports fell 30%. Forty percent of its power grid was damaged.
Ukraine’s poverty rate had quadrupled to 24%, “retracting 15 years of progress,” while its federal deficit was running at 27% of GDP, with the country relying on foreign aid as an “essential lifeline” to function.
“Agricultural output is expected to decline by about 15% due to problems with sowing and a reduction in arable land,” wrote World Bank analysts.
“Heavy industry output is also expected to remain subdued.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
