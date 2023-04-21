In another tweet, Terrazzano said the “PSAC said it had [an] “overwhelming majority” for a strike mandate. This is not an overwhelming majority … maybe most employees don’t support the negotiators’ demands?”
Aylward released a statement with the numbers only after some of the data was released in a Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board decision, where a PSAC member said the union prevented him from voting.
“We asked the PSAC membership if they were willing to exercise their democratic right to fight for fair wages and better working conditions — and over 42,000 of them stepped forward to give PSAC a resounding yes vote, and more than 100,000 PSAC members have shown up on the picket lines across the country day after day. PSAC will always respect the democratic will of the hardworking members of our union,” said the statement.
“PSAC gave ample opportunity for members to exercise their right to vote, holding nearly 100 strike vote sessions, both virtually and in-person across the country over the course of a seven-week strike vote period. We also advertised our voting sessions by mail, email, social media, digital ads and by word-of-mouth.”
On Tuesday night, when Aylward announced the strike, he said they were “pumped.”
“The members are pumped,” Aylward told reporters.
“The members, as I said last week, they spoke loudly [in a strike vote]. They spoke very clearly. And our members are prepared to fight for a good, decent, fair collective agreement.”
The 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency workers were part of a different strike vote as they are part of the PSAC Union of Taxation Employees.
These arrogant demanding self entitled union workers and their union more than likely planned to strike all along.
How bout you guys get back to work so I can get my tax refund within a reasonable time frame? Good grief
Are they the same 33% that keep electing Justin Trudeau?
What a coincidence because 33% is also the number of PSAC employees that actually produce anything of value to Canadians.
