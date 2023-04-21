Chris Aylward PSAC
Image courtesy of PSAC

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) President Chris Aylward said “an overwhelming majority” voted in favour to strike — however, only 42,421 of the 120,000 members even voted.

Franco Terrazzano CTF Federal Director

Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director

Of the 42,421 members who voted, about 80% voted to strike. This means about a third of PSAC members voted for the strike, with the remaining either voting to continue working or did not vote.

Sask PSAC Strikers Day Two Saskatoon

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

These arrogant demanding self entitled union workers and their union more than likely planned to strike all along.

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

How bout you guys get back to work so I can get my tax refund within a reasonable time frame? Good grief

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Are they the same 33% that keep electing Justin Trudeau?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

What a coincidence because 33% is also the number of PSAC employees that actually produce anything of value to Canadians.

Report Add Reply

