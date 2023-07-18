Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Alzheimer Society of Ontario (ASO) said it is optimistic about full clinical trial data from the phase three trial of donanemab — a drug developed to combat Alzheimer’s disease.
“Today’s data is the latest in a string of good news in the world of Alzheimer’s disease research,” said ASO CEO Cathy Barrick in a Monday press release.
“For the first time ever, there are now multiple promising treatment options for people at the earlier stages of Alzheimer’s disease.”
Barrick said these drug candidates and the breakthroughs which keep coming “have the potential to revolutionize dementia care and improve quality of life.”
She added hundreds of thousands of Ontarians are reading this news with joy and anticipation and they are waiting for action from their elected leaders.
The full trial results showed these reductions are greater among trial participants with mild cognitive impairment, with decline slowed by 60%. This reinforces the need to detect, diagnose, and treat Alzheimer’s disease at the earliest possible stage.
Barrick continued by saying Ontario is not ready.
She said lack of primary care awareness, scan capacity, dementia specialists, and investments in research “hinder Ontario’s ability to quickly get these forthcoming treatment options to those who will most benefit, when they will most benefit.”
The results revealed the presence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities in 36.8% of trial participants, more than double what was recorded in the placebo group.
As with all drugs of this type, there is a risk of side effects, and anyone looking at accessing a pharmacological treatment for Alzheimer’s disease should consult with their healthcare provider.
Barrick concluded by saying one in three Ontarians have a close family member living with dementia. This news matters to people.
“It matters to all of us,” she said.
The ASO said in May it was pleased following release of positive phase three clinical results for donanemab.
