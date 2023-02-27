COVID-19 Vaccine Needle

COVID-19 vaccine needle 

 Courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled Ontario resident JN can force his children to take COVID-19 vaccines against his ex-wife CG’s consent. 

“The respondent, as the parent seeking not to have the children vaccinated, had the onus to establish that, despite Health Canada’s opinion as to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, they should not be,” said Court of Appeal for Ontario Justice Jonathon C. George in a ruling. 

rrrefresh
rrrefresh

Hopefully the court process has delayed this enough that they see no need to go ahead with the shots

PersonOne

So, what if something goes wrong? Is father liable?

