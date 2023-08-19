Gavel

Ontario’s highest court has clarified that a cabinet can’t decide that a law passed by the legislature will never come into force.

The Ontario Court of Appeal made this clarification Aug. 17 in Canada Christian College and School of Graduate Theological Studies v. Post-Secondary Education Quality Assessment Board.

Mila
Mila

This is a good decision. It maintains the separation of powers: the executive, the legislative and the judicial branches. The Court is willing to fetter the minister's authority, given that the legislature passed the legislation. Though unrelated to this particular case, I just wish the Courts would apply the same principles in assessing government action when it comes to the pandemic lockdowns and mandates. It seems as though in those cases, the Courts defer to the edicts of the government and refuse to tackle difficult matters, opting instead to follow the easy path and dismiss cases because the government rescinded the lockdowns/mandates.

