News

Ontario government backs down after appeal court rules against civil service wage cap

A cap on wage increases by the Doug Ford Progressive Conservative government in Ontario has been struck down by the courts
A cap on wage increases by the Doug Ford Progressive Conservative government in Ontario has been struck down by the courtsCourtesy Bruce Reeve/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario Court Of Appeal
Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news