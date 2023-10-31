Opposition parties accuse Moe gov’t of ‘political grandstanding’ over carbon tax ‘stunt’

Sask United Party leader Nadine Wilson called Premier Scott Moe’s announcement that Sask Energy would stop collecting the carbon tax on January 1 “a political stunt.”“Scott Moe’s latest announcement about not collecting the federal carbon tax on home heating starting in January is more posturing and a political stunt,” Wilson told the Western Standard.Wilson said if Moe wanted to make life more affordable for Saskatchewanians, he would cut the provincial gas tax.“He chooses to give the federal liberals two months’ notice to prepare their retaliation so he can grandstand for the time being,” said Wilson.“If he cared about giving people cost of living relief, specifically on carbon taxation, he would cut his provincial tax on fuel, which is higher than the federal carbon tax.”The Western Standard asked Dustin Duncan, minister of Crown Investments Corporation, “Why not do something like remove the gas tax temporarily, the provincial one that you actually have complete control over?”“Well, because this is really about the federal government allowing for one part of the country to do something that, at this point, they're not allowing for the rest of the country,” replied Duncan.“And so it's really about fairness, this isn’t, you know, this is in part about making life more affordable for not just residents of Saskatchewan, but all of Canada.”The Western Standard asked NDP leader Carla Beck about removing the provincial gas tax instead of a motion condemning the federal government’s removal of the carbon tax for part of the country.“In the last budget, they brought a budget forward in this assembly instead of addressing what was already a cost of living crisis in the province. They introduced 32 fees and tax increases, and since then, they've increased power bills three times,” replied Beck.“There certainly are instances where the federal government is making people's life more unaffordable, but you know, for this government to point in one direction and to sit on the ability to provide relief to people in this province and do nothing. I think, you know, people in this province are tired of that kind of politics. They should both be understanding, both the federal government and the provincial government, that people are struggling and they need to be finding some way to offer that relief.”Sask United deputy leader Jon Hromek wants to know why the Moe government is only stopping the carbon tax on home heating, not everything.“If the Premier has decided to withhold money from the federal government on the carbon tax for home heating, why isn't he withholding the carbon tax on everything in the province?” said Hromek.“Why isn't he doing it now instead of in January? Why isn't he cutting his provincial fuel tax? The answer is this is political grandstanding. The Premier wants to look tough while he drags out the process. We all know where there is a will, there is a way. He just chooses not to have the will.”