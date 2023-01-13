Canada Unity founder James Bauder says his organization, as well as the planned Freedom Convoy 2.0, was "sabotaged" by former member Jason LeFace.
"When Jason was confronted for intentionally hiding my private data and removing me as the rightful owner of my websites, I got rid of him, and then he started a social media-driven character assassination campaign against me," Bauder told the Western Standard.
Bauder, one of the architects behind the original Freedom Convoy, was planning a Freedom Convoy reunion to meet in Ottawa, ON from February 17 to 20. Bauder said he had intelligence to suggest the event would be twice the size of the first convoy, which occupied the city for three weeks back in early 2021.
But following several "security breaches and personal character attacks," Bauder has been forced to go "10-7" [police lingo for "not available for a call"] and cancel the Freedom Convoy 2.0 event. A separate gathering, dubbed the "World Unity Convoy 2023," will still go ahead without Bauder's involvement.
"As a result of these security breaches that are beyond our control, I cannot in good conscience guarantee public safety as I promised, nor can I guarantee other Team Canada Unity Freedom Convoy National Partners that could be deemed as convoy organizers, protection from being charged under Ontario’s Bill 100 Act," Bauder said in a press release on Dec. 31, 2022.
Bauder told the Western Standard his decision to step away was partially made due to an ongoing conflict with former Canada Unity member LeFace, who Bauder described as a "jerk" and a "slime bucket."
Bauder said he first met the "saboteur" after LeFace applied to be a road captain for the original Freedom Convoy. Shortly after, LeFace would join Canada Unity as its technology guru.
"We needed warm bodies to be road captains, and when he told me he had a little bit of IT background, I was like 'great, our website is getting slammed right now with internet traffic,'" Bauder said.
According to Bauder, it was at that time LeFace "infiltrated" Canada Unity, but Bauder and his team were too focused "putting out fires daily" during the Freedom Convoy to notice.
In October 2022, Bauder put out a "feeler" on social media to see if there was interest in a Freedom Convoy reunion. After receiving what he said was an overwhelmingly positive response, Bauder announced another convoy would go to Ottawa in February 2023 for an "Olive Branch edition."
But the planned event immediately ran into problems when the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the convoy wouldn't be allowed to enter Ottawa.
"Both the OPS and OPP we're like 'dude, we just had our own annual Christmas parade. We couldn't even get our cruisers downtown for the parade, and you want to park your convoy here?'" Bauder said. "So we all chuckled and agreed that we should start talking about different places."
In the end, Bauder said his team couldn't find a venue in Ottawa large enough to hold all the expected participants. He was also concerned that Ontario's Bill 100, which gives the provincial government new powers to stop vehicular protests, would be "thrown back in our face."
The next idea, which came from social media influencer Ron Clark, was to hold the event in a big field, "like a Woodstock," Bauder said. It was decided that holding the event outside of Winnipeg, MB on a private property would be the best option.
"If you're coming from BC, instead of having to go to Ottawa, your gas bill is cut in half by going to Winnipeg. It would also defuse the situation from Bill 100. So I thought this was just a win-win for everybody," Bauder said.
But soon after, the organizers began having disagreements over the event's official name. Bauder wanted it to be called the "Canada Unity Freedom Convoy," while the other organizers, such as Clark, didn't want Bauder's organization to be in the name.
"I was bamboozled. I was the one who called for the freedom convoy and hand picked the team. I asked them if they wanted in wanted an opportunity to help me organize Freedom Convoy 2.0. And then Ron Clark and Serena Winterburn started a campaign inside Zoom meetings to remove the word 'Freedom' and 'Canada Unity' from any marketing?' What's wrong with you?" Bauder said.
The arguments over the convoy's name caused tensions to rise between Bauder and LeFace. Their relationship deteriorated further after Dana-Lee Melfi, also known as "Peace-man," was brought onboard. LeFace has accused Melfi of being an undercover police officer attempting to co-opt and disrupt the movement, an accusation that Bauder calls "laughable."
"I mean, [Melfi] worked for the government for years, and he's got a government court case coming up here. But everything about his identity is traceable and verifiable. He's not a cop — Dana was the one exposing Jason. It's hilarious."
Then in December, Bauder noticed he was no longer receiving private Canada Unity emails. Bauder said when he confronted LeFace about this, he "flat out lied to me."
"So I tried to access my website's backend, and I saw I wasn't the owner anymore. LeFace had locked me out and put himself as the owner," Bauder said.
Shortly thereafter, Bauder and Melfi confronted LeFace over the security breach and kicked him out of Canada Unity. In response, LeFace completely deleted Canada Unity's website, which was captured in real time. Bauder and Melfi provided the Western Standard with several photographs they claimed proved that LeFace sabotaged the website.
"I haven't even had the chance to call the cops on that *sshole for what he did," Bauder said. "I haven't been able to get my website back yet, as [LeFace] is actually a pretty good hacker. We'll have to go through a few more hoops and hurdles, but I'm pretty sure I'll have my website back soon. I have all the financial receipts to prove lawful ownership of all Canada Unity domains and platforms."
While LeFace has admitted to deleting Canada Unity's website, he claimed that Bauder has not paid him for the work he did. LeFace left a message on the deleted site that read, "the site was developed and he did not pay us for the work we did for him. James has burned his bridges with everyone."
Bauder claims two fellow organizers, Clark and Winterburn, also conspired with LeFace to kick Bauder out of the organizer group. Bauder showed the Western Standard a message exchange where the group discussed reducing the role Bauder would have in planning the convoy.
"This could have been beautiful, and we could have came together for a real purpose. But this group of disunity, led by Ron and Serena, wanted to take the Freedom Convoy brand, kick James out, and then rebrand it as the 'One World Unity' convoy," Bauder said. "They were all given the evidence of LaFace and his shady background of how he infiltrates groups from within and destroys them, and they are on record in a Zoom meeting after this saying they would continue to work with LaFace."
On December 31, Bauder announced the Freedom Convoy 2.0 had been cancelled after Canada Unity was "hijacked and infiltrated." But just two days later, Clark announced that a "World Unity Convoy 2023" would still proceed to Winnipeg, MB as originally planned.
Bauder said Clark "had nothing to do with" the original Freedom Convoy, which meant he had "no right" to claim the 2023 convoy is still a go. "That is a sad little man who is using the Freedom Convoy's brand for his self-driven quest for fame, and I hope Canadians call him out on it," Bauder said.
Bauder said while he feels betrayed by LeFace, Winterburn and Clark, he feels the need to "take ownership of this myself for letting these dishonest people into my circle." He added that it is "totally disgusting" how divided the Freedom movement has become. "Had I used better discernment, done more due diligence, asked more questions, and looked into peoples backgrounds, I wonder how different things might be today," Bauder said.
"We're all a bunch of grownups here, and this is how we behave. Our kids deserve much better from all of us," Bauder said.
"So I thought this Freedom Convoy 2.0 was actually going to do really good, bringing us all together for a peaceful reunion. I am pissed off at myself more then anything because of how this has turned into a sh*t show of disunity, lies, slander and defamation, where the blind are being led by the wolves dressed up as 'unity.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.