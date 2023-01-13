James Bauder

James Bauder testifies during the Public Order Emergency Commission

 Courtesy of CBC

Canada Unity founder James Bauder says his organization, as well as the planned Freedom Convoy 2.0, was "sabotaged" by former member Jason LeFace. 

"When Jason was confronted for intentionally hiding my private data and removing me as the rightful owner of my websites, I got rid of him, and then he started a social media-driven character assassination campaign against me," Bauder told the Western Standard. 

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

