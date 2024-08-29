Ottawa for cutting $35M in education funding for vulnerable Alberta students

Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education, Rajan Sawhney, has expressed strong disapproval of the federal government's decision to cut $70.8 million in Labour Market Transfer Agreement funding, a move she says will significantly impact Alberta's most vulnerable students.Sawhney on Thursday condemned Ottawa's decision, highlighting the potential harm to the Foundational Learning Assistance program, which provides crucial support to disadvantaged groups including women, indigenous peoples, newcomers, and individuals living with disabilities. The program is designed to help these students build the foundational skills needed for further education and employment."Despite several letters to the federal government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault urging reason, the federal government has proceeded with its Labour Market Transfer Agreement cut for Alberta’s vulnerable students," Sawhney stated.The funding reduction means Alberta's government will have to cut up to $34.7 million from the Foundational Learning Assistance program. According to Sawhney, this will severely limit the program’s capacity to support those who need it most across the province."Ottawa’s cut has forced us to make difficult funding decisions," Sawhney noted, adding that the provincial government is working diligently to mitigate the impact on vulnerable Albertans. "We will continue to work with our program partners to help ensure the most effective use of reduced funding and protect our vulnerable Albertans the best we can."The minister also emphasized the broader implications of the funding cut, particularly in the context of Alberta's current skills shortage. "At a time when Alberta is facing a critical skills shortage, the federal government’s decision to cut Labour Market Transfer Agreement funding will hinder workforce development, upskilling, reskilling, and economic growth," she said.Despite her disappointment with Ottawa's decision, Sawhney reaffirmed Alberta's commitment to providing quality education while ensuring financial sustainability. "We remain committed to providing the best possible education for students while ensuring financial sustainability for the future," she concluded..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.