The Ottawa People’s Commission (OPC) released a report detailing its findings about the Freedom Convoy.
“Apparently, the ‘Battle of Billings Bridge’ was like the Vimy Ridge of 2022,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Tuesday tweet.
“Also, Ottawa was 'double' occupied, since the city was already occupied by settlers.”
highlights from the "Ottawa People's Commission" report. Apparently, the "Battle of Billings Bridge" was like the Vimy Ridge of 2022. Also, Ottawa was *double* occupied, since the city was already occupied by settlers. And "Angry White Men" is capitalized for some reason https://t.co/il7P4kSyNk pic.twitter.com/ggFoipP0TV— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) April 4, 2023
Kay mocked the report for capitalizing angry white men.
The OPC said it is important to understand the Freedom Convoy as “effectively being the occupation of already occupied lands.”
“The affront and distress of such an experience, therefore, carries double the harm for indigenous peoples in the city and surrounding communities,” it said.
The report said local and regional indigenous leaders and elders were not consulted by Freedom Convoy organizers or participants, and a traditional welcome was not sought. It added protocols around indigenous ceremonies were not respected or followed, and indigenous banners and messages were co-opted or misused.
OPC witness Amy said Freedom Convoy protestors were domestic terrorists.
“But because they are Angry White Men, they are allowed to have the run of our city, immune to the laws and policing that is always so judiciously (and often viciously) doled out on more vulnerable members of our community — indigenous folks, black Canadians, queer folks, women, immigrants, the unhoused, the unwell, the downtrodden,” said Amy.
Amy went on to say the failure to hold protestors accountable for their violence and hatred revealed the problems underpinning governments and policing institutions. This was a devastating failure of justice which will have ripple effects across Canada and in the fabric of its democracy.
Another witness acknowledged more than 1,000 people participated in the Battle of Billings Bridge.
“We stood there all day, it was the most organic thing I’ve ever participated in,” said the witness.
The Battle of Billings Bridge saw people show up at the area to try to block trucks from joining in the Freedom Convoy. The witness said the participants were people who showed up and were at a breaking point with a lack of action by the government and police.
Those people were taking a stand and saying enough is enough. He called this incident “the domino that knocked everything over, that led to the end of this occupation.”
The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) determined in February the Canadian government met the high threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy.
READ MORE: Commissioner finds Liberals met threshold for invoking Emergencies Act for Freedom Convoy
“It is regrettable that such as a situation arose here because in my view, it could have been avoided,” said POEC Commissioner Paul Rouleau.
Rouleau said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comment about the Freedom Convoy being a small fringe minority of people with unacceptable views was interpreted by many as referring to all protestors. He said this served to energize the protestors and harden their resolve.
Western separation is the only way to escape the lunatics in the east!
