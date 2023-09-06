Freedom Convoy
Images courtesy CBC

Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were back in court for the second day of a 16-day trial. They face charges of mischief, intimidation, obstructing a police officer, and counselling to commit the same offences. 

As the Western Standard reported at the time, the Ottawa protests consisted of “free food, live music, and even bouncy castles and a hot tub”, and described it as “a festival-like atmosphere.”

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So Ottawa cops and the OPP are admitting they are incompetent then. This convoy started in BC and took days to arrive in Ottawa, it was 1000s of vehicles strong when it arrived in. Alberta and grew from there. These clowns didn’t know that?

