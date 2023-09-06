Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were back in court for the second day of a 16-day trial. They face charges of mischief, intimidation, obstructing a police officer, and counselling to commit the same offences.
Asthe Western Standard reportedat the time, the Ottawa protests consisted of “free food, live music, and even bouncy castles and a hot tub”, and described it as “a festival-like atmosphere.”
The first witness called on Wednesday was Inspector Russell Lucas of the Ottawa Police Services (OPS), who was incident commander during the Freedom Convoy protest and in charge of minimizing the impact of the protest on the city.
Lucas testified he never entered the Wellington Street demonstration zone, he did not directly participate in negotiations and he has never had any contact with Lich or Barber.
The protestors were spread out across the downtown core, and Lucas’ plan was to concentrate them in a certain area on Wellington Street so they would all be in the same location and thus easier to manage. But that was thwarted by then Ottawa Police Chief, Peter Sloly, who allegedly said, “We’re not giving them one inch.”
“The challenge was the footprint of how much area the protest took up remained the same,” Lucas said. “The original plan was to isolate and contain the protest to Wellington, but that never happened.”
According to Lucas, the protest was substantially larger than the OPS was expecting. It had originally projected 1,000 vehicles would show up, but “well over 5,000 vehicles” rolled into Ottawa on the last weekend of January 2022.
It was Friday, January 28 when the OPS realized the protest had greatly exceeded their expectations and their resources “were stretched so thin,” said Lucas.
“Needless to say, the event exceeded our expectations,” he said, elaborating that OPS had to adapt their plans “by the day and by the hour.”
“As the event grew,” Lucas said, “we’re not going to stop it — so how do we find a way to minimize the impacts of the city as a whole.”
“We knew a core group would stay longer,” he continued, “they said they would stay until the mandates were lifted.”
“You’re not going to prevent all the impacts but you can minimize them.”
Lucas, who emphasized relations between the police and protestors were good during the first weekend of the protests, said in court Wednesday he had “approved” and “endorsed” the presence of trucks on Wellington as the right “balance” between allowing the protest to take place and public safety.
“For the most part we had overall compliance” from the protestors, Lucas said, emphasizing their “cooperation”.
Due to the order from the executive office of the chief to not implement their plan, on February 2, Lucas denied a request to move trucks west on Wellington, although he acknowledged it would have reduced the size of the footprint.
Lucas said his role changed after that first weekend to be more focused on operational control and managing real time operations.
“We would see a swell of people returning every weekend,” he said. “Thousands (and) as time progressed the officers would be more prone to being swarmed by crowds (as police) attempted enforcement actions.”
During his testimony at the Emergencies Act inquiry in October 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed the OPS traffic plan “wasn't a plan at all.”
“We kept hearing there was a plan,” said Trudeau at the time. “I would recommend people take a look at that actual plan, which wasn't a plan at all.”
“It was not even in the most generous characterizations of a plan for how they were going to end the occupation.”
"Prime minister, can I put it to you this way?” said Sujit Choudhry, counsel for the Canadian Constitution Foundation, pointing out that eight pages from the February 13 2022 OPS traffic plan had been fully redacted. “You said we should read the plan but I think you'd agree we can't.”
When pressed, Trudeau admitted he never actually read the plan.
"Indeed," said Trudeau. "I haven't read the plan."
So Ottawa cops and the OPP are admitting they are incompetent then. This convoy started in BC and took days to arrive in Ottawa, it was 1000s of vehicles strong when it arrived in. Alberta and grew from there. These clowns didn’t know that?
