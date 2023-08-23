Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
University of Ottawa law professor, Michael Geist, called the consequences of Bill C-18 “predictable and a deliberate choice.”
“Government could have mandated contributions without invoking links, limited scope to exclude small and foreign sites from blocking or exempted some links,” tweeted Geist.
“Instead, it repeatedly cut off debate and ignored risks.”
If people were trying to access The Western Standard on an iPhone, they might have received a message that read: “In response to Canadian government legislation, news content can’t be viewed in Canada.”
The restrictions appear to be selective at this point, depending on platform, device, and operating system.
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said on Friday Meta throttling news about the Canadian wildfires is “hurting access to vital information on Facebook and Instagram.”
“We are calling on them to reinstate news sharing today for the safety of Canadians facing this emergency,” said St-Onge.
“We need more news right now, not less.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
We have a severely incompetent, compromised, treasonous, globalist, WEF guided federal government. The legal authorities know this yet do nothing to stop Canada from falling .
I don’t think anyone outside the Liberal bubble is at all surprised, I’m not a “professor” in fact I’m more like a Gilligan, but I saw it come ing a mile away, so did everyone else, the only ones who didn’t where the MSM media, who counted the money that was to pour in, and the Liberals who instigated this shake down for the MSM. All that’s left now is for the Liberals to say, “due to unforeseen circumstances, we are increasing the grift we send the MSM to equal the amount of grift we send to the CBC, in the name of equity”.
I disagree Mila with the comment that Trudeau didn't foresee the consequences.
I do agree with everything else you said 💯.
All the MPs and their agencies foresaw the consequences, but chose to ignore them with preference to control the media and therefore the narrative.
Hello Merry Maverick. To clarify, I said that "if" the consequences were not foreseen by him, then that should not be surprise because he is not a very bright individual. You may be correct. He may know exactly what he is doing and therefore is more diabolical than stupid. But, to be fair, it is not always easy to tell the difference between something being done because someone is really stupid and something being done on purpose because someone is really diabolical. As well, there are nuances. In one area, someone can be really stupid but in another area that someone can be diabolical. But now I am rambling...
Michael Geist is correct. The consequences of Bill C-18 were predictable. If these predictable consequences were not foreseen by Trudeau, that should come as no surprise. After all, he was described as the "Paris Hilton of politics". He is a former drama teacher that liked to put on blackface. He is hardly an individual that anyone can take seriously. And he is anything but the sharpest knife in the drawer.
