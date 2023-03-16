Project Veritas (PV) Founder James O’Keefe started a new media company, O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), after being forced to leave PV in February.
O’Keefe announced OMG on his Twitter account.
“We are here to empower citizens through journalism,” tweeted O’Keefe.
“Subscribe and join us today!”
The OMG website asks for financial support for O’Keefe’s new company.
“Empowering and equipping a movement of thousands of people like you to report things that are wrong, with the support of an in-house team of elite journalists to bring factual, unbiased stories to light,” said the OMG website.
“Welcome to the O’Keefe Media Group. We can never be shut down again because not only do I own it, but you do too,” said O’Keefe.
“O’Keefe Media Group is building an army of investigators and exposers along with the most elite journalists in the world. In the coming months, you will see this army expanding across the country, every statehouse, every city council, every school board, and everywhere people are conspiring to keep themselves in power, practice favouritism, or line their pockets with tax dollars.”
According to PV, O’Keefe was under investigation for “financial malfeasance with donor money” including “$14,000 on a charter flight to meet someone to fix his boat under the guise of meeting with a donor, $60,000 in losses from dance events, more than $150,000 in black cars in the last 18 months and other expenses.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Good for 0Keef. His new organization will quickly take 80% of the funding and 80% of the good staff from PV. 6 months from now PV will not exist. All the corrupt Elite controlled board members from PV will be unemployed. It is shocking to the core to see how even PV can be infiltrated by corrupt forces.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.