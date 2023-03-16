James O'Keefe
Image courtesy of Wiki Commons

Project Veritas (PV) Founder James O’Keefe started a new media company, O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), after being forced to leave PV in February.

Project Veritas Logo

O’Keefe announced OMG on his Twitter account.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Good for 0Keef. His new organization will quickly take 80% of the funding and 80% of the good staff from PV. 6 months from now PV will not exist. All the corrupt Elite controlled board members from PV will be unemployed. It is shocking to the core to see how even PV can be infiltrated by corrupt forces.

