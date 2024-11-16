Out TV seeks mandatory inclusion in cable packages to combat 'marginalization'

Out TV, Canada’s only LGBTQ-focused television channel, is calling on federal regulators to make its programming a required part of basic cable and satellite TV packages nationwide. Blacklock's Reporter says the Vancouver-based network, which has seen a sharp decline in subscribers, submitted a proposal to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) arguing that mandatory inclusion is critical to its survival.“LGBTQ persons and communities are poorly represented in mainstream media,” the network’s management wrote in its appeal. They emphasized that Out TV is facing “continued marginalization and discrimination” in the broadcasting industry, with subscriber numbers falling from one million in 2019 to just 400,000 in 2023.The network has reported a pre-tax loss of $311,000 over the past year and claims its current revenues are “not sustainable.” Management requested that the CRTC mandate all cable and satellite providers with more than 2,000 subscribers to carry Out TV as part of their basic service in anglophone markets. This would mean a monthly fee of 12 cents per subscriber, generating approximately $9 million in annual revenue for the channel.“Our service is facing continued marginalization and discrimination both as an independent broadcasting service and as a service offering content reflecting LGBTQ persons and communities,” Out TV stated in its submission.The network’s programming features shows like F—king Smart, “an outrageous queer sex ed quiz show,” and Go Go For The Gold, a game show spotlighting male dancers. It also airs Boy Boy Montréal, a documentary series on gay pornography.This isn’t the first time Out TV has sought regulatory support. A similar request was denied by the CRTC in 2022, with regulators stating that providers “must offer” the channel to subscribers but not necessarily include it in basic packages.In a 2021 submission, Out TV argued its programming would “educate, enlighten and provide direct access to non-LGBTQ Canadians” and lamented the challenges of licensing LGBTQ-focused stories to other Canadian networks.“Heterosexual viewers can enjoy and relate to content centred on LGBTQ characters and stories but due to lack of exposure to those stories many straight viewers don’t know that yet,” the company said.Out TV’s management claims the channel has been “relegated to the margins” of the broadcasting industry, unable to compete with larger networks or overcome what they describe as “deep resistance” to its content.“This application is critical to Out TV’s viability,” the company said in its appeal.The CRTC has yet to issue a decision on the latest request.