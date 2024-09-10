Over 1 million Ontarians turn to food banks as visits surge to record high

More than 1 million people in Ontario relied on food banks over the past year, according to new data released by Feed Ontario. The organization reported that food banks in the province were visited 7.6 million times from April 2023 to March 2024, marking a 31% increase from the previous year and a staggering 134% rise since 2019-2020."When we released record-breaking data last year, we thought that was the high-water mark. But food bank use has only continued to climb as more Ontarians find themselves struggling to make ends meet," said Carolyn Stewart, CEO of Feed Ontario. "When will our governments say enough is enough and take meaningful action against food insecurity and poverty?"The data reflects an ongoing trend of rising food bank use, now at an all-time high for the eighth consecutive year. Feed Ontario attributes the surge to a combination of factors, including the rapidly increasing cost of living, stagnant incomes, and weakened social support systems."Food banks cannot keep up with the unprecedented need they’re seeing," Stewart warned, citing reports of long lines, empty shelves, and fears that some food banks may be forced to close due to overwhelming demand. Nearly 70% of food banks in Feed Ontario’s network are concerned about shortages, while more than half worry about running out of funds.The rise in food bank reliance comes as Ontario approaches the final year of its 2020-2025 Poverty Reduction Strategy. Feed Ontario is questioning the effectiveness of the current plan, calling for a more robust strategy to address the growing number of people living in poverty across the province.“Food banks were only ever designed to be a temporary measure. They were never meant to patch holes left in our weak social safety nets. We need to act now,” Stewart emphasized.In light of September being Hunger Action Month, Feed Ontario is urging the public to advocate for improvements in social assistance programs, job quality, and affordable living initiatives. Stewart expressed optimism about a more food-secure future, saying, "If we work together, we can build a better future where everyone in Ontario has access to the food they need."Key Facts:1,001,150 individuals visited a food bank in Ontario between April 2023 and March 2024, a 25% increase over the previous year.Food banks were visited 7.6 million times during the same period, a 134% increase since 2019-2020.2023-2024 marks the eighth consecutive year of rising food bank use in Ontario..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.