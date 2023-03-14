The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) continues to require athletes to be vaccinated for COVID-19, including for the NAIG Games in Nova Scotia this July.
Several parents approached the Western Standard with questions about why the vaccination policy was still in place when indigenous peoples were never required to be vaccinated. Nova Scotia has lifted all its COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination policies.
Kerry Cooper, a parent with three children on the British Columbia soccer team competing at the Games, applied for COVID-19 exceptions for his children and was denied.
Cooper received an email from the NAIG with the denied exemption.
“The review committee assessed applications claiming medical exemptions and exemptions on the basis of protected grounds,” said the NAIG email.
“When assessing medical applications, the review committee followed regional precedence set by the province of Nova Scotia’s definitions of valid medical exemptions, which was based on the evidence-based criteria developed by Canada’s National Committee on Immunization. Applications that are not consistent with the valid medical exemptions or do not provide sufficient supporting documentation were denied exemption.”
“They're not very specific on what they mean by vaccination though. They just say COVID vaccinated,” Cooper told the Western Standard.
Cooper told the NAIG that “nothing in Canada at this time requires anyone to be vaccinated anywhere, including Nova Scotia, and they could not provide me an answer” as to why they continue with the COVID-19 vaccination policy.
“I needed a clear definition around vaccination,” Cooper asked the NAIG.
“If there were two shots three years ago. It's not relevant. The efficacy is gone. What is it that they require and always reply back that they require proof of two to those vaccinations at some point.”
Cooper said that if his children “had it [vaccinations] back in 2021 when it became available. It's now the summer of 2023. Those vaccinations are completely useless to you now. But you still need to have it. Does that not sound weird?”
The NAIG Council statement released on March 2 said the Games would require COVID-19 vaccination.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) Council will continue with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy,” said the statement.
“The policy will apply to all accredited participants at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games to be hosted in Kjipuktuk (Halifax) and Millbrook First Nation from July 15-23, 2023.”
“All accredited athletes, coaches, managers, technical officials, participant assistants, mission staff, guests, and media must receive and provide proof of a complete and up-to-date series of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to their arrival at the 2023 Games.”
The NAIG said that “vaccination is an appropriate mechanism to protect all members of the NAIG family and the general public” as over “5,000 athletes, coaches, and chaperones from over 756 Nations across Turtle Island” will attend.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Halifax?I study in this city,it's filled with woke,they paint giant "Black lives matter" on road and show it in bus,the university I studies in is also crazy I think,there are many sex sentences in many places of library and university seems that don't care about it.I plan to escape from there and transfer to another university in Alberta if I can.
Their call, their life...I would not even consider it...
