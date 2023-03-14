NAIG Dancing
The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) continues to require athletes to be vaccinated for COVID-19, including for the NAIG Games in Nova Scotia this July.

Several parents approached the Western Standard with questions about why the vaccination policy was still in place when indigenous peoples were never required to be vaccinated. Nova Scotia has lifted all its COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination policies.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Qitao Cheng
Qitao Cheng

Halifax?I study in this city,it's filled with woke,they paint giant "Black lives matter" on road and show it in bus,the university I studies in is also crazy I think,there are many sex sentences in many places of library and university seems that don't care about it.I plan to escape from there and transfer to another university in Alberta if I can.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Their call, their life...I would not even consider it...

