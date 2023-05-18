Rhiannon Hoyle

Rhiannon Hoyle 

 Courtesy Rhiannon Hoyle/Facebook

Parity YEG Interim Chair Kristin Raworth said one of the best parts of living in southern Edmonton is being able to vote for Alberta NDP candidate Rhiannon Hoyle (Edmonton-South). 

“I have known her a long time and know she is a force and will be an amazing representative for my community,” said Raworth in a tweet. 

Rhiannon Hoyle

Hoyle she said she would vote to freeze the Edmonton Police Service budget when she was running for city council. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

retiredpop
retiredpop

I don't know why this is deemed newsworthy. Some unknown person of some fringe group decided to vote for NDP--Big Deal!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.