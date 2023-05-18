Parity YEG Interim Chair Kristin Raworth said one of the best parts of living in southern Edmonton is being able to vote for Alberta NDP candidate Rhiannon Hoyle (Edmonton-South).
“I have known her a long time and know she is a force and will be an amazing representative for my community,” said Raworth in a tweet.
“I’ve leaned conservative all my life but this election my vote is for @albertaNDP.”
Parity YEG is a non-partisan advocacy group which works towards establishing gender parity in politics.
Hoyle thanked Raworth for her support.
“I don't take any vote for granted,” she said.
“It would be an honour to have you join me at the doors to help solidify this seat!”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
I don't know why this is deemed newsworthy. Some unknown person of some fringe group decided to vote for NDP--Big Deal!
