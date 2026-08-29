Parks Canada CEO gets Army band, Chrétien farewell after Jasper fire

Parks Canada CEO Ron Hallman received a retirement send-off featuring a Canadian Armed Forces band and former prime minister Jean Chrétien less than two years after the agency faced scrutiny over its handling of forest fire risks before the devastating Jasper wildfire, records show.Blacklock's Reporter says Hallman, who earned $327,000 a year and oversaw the federal agency responsible for forest management in Jasper National Park, retired March 25.Access To Information records show Parks Canada arranged for the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces and a personal appearance by Chrétien, 92, at an invitation-only farewell at agency headquarters in Gatineau, Que.Employees were encouraged to provide "inspiring written contributions" and personal photographs intended to highlight Hallman's accomplishments and leadership."I am immensely proud of how we supported one another through some incredible challenges and that we have always worked to put family first," Hallman told attendees."It's not always easy and it is rarely simple, but it matters."Hallman also recalled his political career before entering the federal public service. He previously worked for Liberal senator Dan Hays and in the ministerial offices of Sheila Copps and David Anderson."I found my way into public policy working for Sen. Dan Hays of Calgary, then ministerial offices with people like Sheila Copps and David Anderson, before joining what I think we can agree is the finest public service in the world," he said.Records of the retirement event made no mention of the 2024 Jasper wildfire.Hallman was Parks Canada CEO when a lightning-sparked wildfire swept into Jasper in July 2024, destroying roughly one-third of the Alberta mountain town and causing an estimated $1.3 billion in damage..Hallman rejected suggestions Parks Canada had failed to adequately manage the fire threat."The fact is Parks Canada and our partners have done everything we reasonably could have done to reduce fire risk over many years and to be prepared for what may come," Hallman told reporters following the disaster."Obviously we are all devastated that the fire breached the town despite best efforts."Hallman said Parks Canada had cleared "thousands of hectares" of dead pine considered a wildfire hazard, though he did not specify the total area."The simple fact is sometimes there are no tools or resources capable of overcoming a wildfire," he said.Records subsequently showed Parks Canada had cut its fire preparedness budget by 23% before the Jasper disaster while 577,431 acres of dead trees remained following a Mountain Pine Beetle infestation.The Canadian Forest Service later identified the volume of dead pine as a "key contributing factor" to the wildfire.Hallman's retirement also drew tributes from Liberal parliamentarians."Ron worked tirelessly to conserve Canada's natural and cultural heritage," Alberta Sen. Karen Sorensen told the Senate on June 2.Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault also praised Hallman in the Commons on April 29."Ron Hallman has demonstrated outstanding leadership," said Guilbeault.