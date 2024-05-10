Parties express disappointment as Sask teachers continue without new contract

The refusal of Saskatchewan teachers to accept the province's contract offer disappointed the education minister and Sask United Party Leader and prompted criticism of the government by the Opposition NDP.In a media event Friday morning, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said it was "disappointing" to see the teachers vote overwhelmingly to reject what he saw as "a fair deal and a good agreement for teachers.""Government has made some significant investments in K to 12 education in the last budget, a 9% increase in school operating funding, the largest increase we've seen in provincial history, quite frankly. We've seen the multi year funding agreement with this 27 school divisions to ensure that classroom supports funding stays at an absolute minimum going over the next four years," Cockrill said."On the salary piece, if you look at it, significant back pay for the average teacher in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan teachers are already compensated at or above the western Canadian average, and this agreement would keep Saskatchewan teachers above the western Canadian average."STF president Samantha Becotte made contrary claims in a media event Friday morning, saying both starting and top-end teachers would be paid less than the western Canadian average. Cockrill said the two sides will have to find agreement."Going forward, it means we're going to have to get back to the bargaining table and continue working," Cockrill said.Read more: Saskatchewan teachers insist on smaller classes and better payThe minister also said the province wanted to make sure this cohort of classmates who forfeited junior high graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic will not miss their high school graduation due to STF job action. He said 24 of 27 school divisions "have figured out ways around that" possibility.Another challenge is making sure that students get enough instructional time this year, given lost time due to strike days."There's going to be several divisions that won't hit the 950 hours that are required under the legislation," Cockrill said."We want to make sure that students in this province are receiving the education that they have the right to and deserve to every single year. So of course, we're going to be working with school divisions to make sure that happens."At a a press conference with reporters on Friday, Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck said the "resounding rejection" of the contract by teachers showed they had lost trust in Cockrill and Premier Moe."After a decade of broken promises, and underfunding and disrespect, teachers are standing up. And they're saying, 'Enough is enough. We have students in cramped classrooms, students without the supports that they need students who are sharing desks, and textbooks,'" Beck said."This is a minister who's tried to vilify teachers. He's tried to divide them. But clearly, his plans did not work. As I said, teachers are as united as they've ever been. But it's also never been more clear that it's time for a change. In the short term, we're calling on Scott Moe to get back to the bargaining table, bring fair proposals that address class size and complexity, so that our kids can all resume their activities."Like Cockrill, Sask United Leader Nadine Wilson also said it was "disappointing" that the provincial offer was voted down."People are telling me they are worried because this disagreement has and will continue to affect students. These job actions are having an effect; however it’s the families and students that are feeling the greatest impact. It's important for the teachers and the government to keep talking and come up with a plan that looks after the students' needs and ensures their learning doesn't suffer," Wilson said.