A Regina pastor who irked the sexual minority community three years ago said his experience suggested authorities are more willing to police the church than protect it from hate.
Terry Murphy, pastor of Regina Victory Church, told the Western Standard a portion of a March 2021 sermon live streamed during the pandemic prompted a terrible backlash.
“I had just read a very disturbing Gallup poll out of the United States with the percentage of young people claiming to be part of the LGBTQ community. And I think it was around 17%. I quoted the statistics and said, parents beware, there is an agenda out there to entice your children into a lifestyle that's anti -what we teach and what we believe,” Murphy recalled.
“The numbers have jumped to almost 40% of that age group now claiming to be part of that community… So to to think that there isn't some kind of campaign underway to seduce people into that, well, the evidence is contrary.”
Sexual minority activists and some community leaders characterized Murphy’s sermon as hateful. A petition circulated to bring Murphy and his church before the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission. Murphy said he heard as many as 800 had signed the petition, “but we never heard anything, nothing ever came back on that. It just kind of went away.”
Murphy said his sermon prompted both opposition and support.
“I got hate mail from emails from across Canada and even into Europe, crossing the United States, very hateful. It's somewhat ironic that they claim that they are representative of a community that's accepting and loving, but yet, they spewed all kinds of vitriol towards us. There were some threats of violence against my wife and I, against the church proper, that they would come in. It should be burned to the ground. Blah, blah, blah, on and on it went,” Murphy recalled.
“On the other side of it, I got encouraging phone calls and emails from a plethora of Christian denominations, Lutheran, Anglican, Presbyterian, Pentecostal, Charismatic, Independent, all kinds across the country who just said to stand strong, and we're with you, and keep standing for the truth. But there was far more actually of negative, it was a firestorm. One pastor called me from Calgary and said that he'd run into something similar before, and he called it ‘pouring on the haterade.’”
The federal government recently announced $1.5 million to fund security for gay pride parades. However, Murphy said he got no help from authorities when he could have used it. He kept his worship services to 30 people to comply with Saskatchewan Health Authority pandemic rules, but a Sunday morning protest outside had five times that amount.
“There was 150 of them out there, including some left-wing ministry leaders and some left-wing politicians making statements and having a big party outside. And I actually phoned the authorities and said these people are gathering in a very large group right outside our building. That's breaking the SHA rules. And they said, 'We won't touch that group with a 10-foot pole.' And so they wouldn't come.
“Now if we were outside having a Christian meeting [of 150], they would have been there right away to break us up. That's my opinion, anyway.”
Murphy said his phone kept ringing with probing questions, as did those of other churches in his denomination.
“We did get phone calls that were not too well veiled in their intention: ‘Do you allow gay people in your church? Do you allow gay people into your leadership? Can gay people preach in your pulpits?’... Pastors of our Victory churches in the immediate area were … being asked similar questions from people that didn't even live in their cities. ‘Do you accept gay people?’
“Well, of course, we accept everybody into the church. But if I accept someone with, say, a substance abuse problem, we accept them into the church, but we don't promote their substance abuse, or we don't promote their lifestyle that's contrary to the Bible.”
The perception that Murphy was hateful, reinforced by characterizations in mainstream media, led him and his church to suffer discrimination of its own.
“I went into a business in town, and I wanted to make a fairly substantial purchase. And I left my name for the manager to call back, it was a renovation thing…The guy phoned just irate, that he was so angry, he could just hardly stand it. And he would not do business with us ever and blah, blah, blah, the opposite of the baker in the States, just the opposite. You don't support this lifestyle. You're a terrible person, and I would never deal with you,” Murphy said.
“I wasn't framing the message to come against that community whatsoever. Again, it was just an alert to our parents, be on guard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.