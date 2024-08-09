Pat King in court again, accused of bail breach

Pat King, a peripheral organizer of the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, is back in court again on Friday after Crown prosecutors accused him of breaching the terms of his bail. King’s mischief trial wrapped in July. He pleaded not guilty to mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and obstruction. The ruling is expected in October. The judge will today decide if the Albertan will await the decision from jail.King upon hearing the allegations of his breached bail conditions flew to Ottawa last week and has remained in custody since then, CTV reported. Independent journalist Ottawa-based Right Blend is covering the trial from the courthouse. He said since there is a publication ban on King’s case, not much can be shared. “What I can say is things are moving along,” he said in a video outside the courthouse. “It’s been a day. Lots of things happening. Lots of things happening that we can’t talk about it.” He said he had pages of notes and looks forward to the day when he’ll be able to share the goings on in court.