According to the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), air passengers will face a cost increase of over a quarter billion next year due to a 33% increase in mandatory security fees. However, revenues from the fees were found to average 12% higher than the actual cost of airport X-ray scanning.

Airport body scans

The federal government raised the fees for the first time since 2010.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

Less call it what it is. Liberal tax. They will never stop taxing us. Until we make them.

Report

