According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux provided testimony that federal managers are skilled at setting easy performance targets, making federal employees look ambitious.

“I speak of my own experience of having been in the public service for more than two decades,” Giroux told the Commons Government Operations committee.

