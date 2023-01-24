Mike Pence

Mike Pence

 Courtesy Wikicommons

Classified documents have been found in the home of Mike Pence, who served as Donald Trump’s vice-president.

The documents, numbering about a dozen according to CNN, were found in boxes at Pence’s Indiana home by Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, at the request of Pence.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(3) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Mike "Benedict Arnold" Pence. 🤡🌏

Forward Thinking
Left Coast
Left Coast

Trump, Senile Joe and now Pence . . . .

Only ONE of the three had the power to de-classify anything he desired . . . and the only one to get a guns out FBI Raid . . . that was Trump.

Vice Presidents in spite of what brainless Whoppie has said do NOT have this power.

Left Coast
G K
G K

Go to the leftist-god Barrack's house next.

G K

