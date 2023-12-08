Penticton RCMP hunting man who assaulted 85-year-old

Penticton RCMP are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a man who assaulted an 85-year-old senior at Wal-Mart on Tuesday at 7:20 a.m.The victim, an elderly male, had entered the Penticton Wal-Mart when he was approached by a customer who engaged in a heated argument regarding the way the victim had parked his car. The altercation took a distressing turn when the suspect reportedly tripped the elderly man, fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a moustache, balding dark hair, and glasses. He was reportedly wearing a blue and green "Seattle Seahawks" sweater at the time of the assault. Penticton RCMP have obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect, and they hope that the public can assist in identifying him.Cpl. James Grandy, the BC RCMP spokesperson, expressed concern over the incident."No one in our community, especially a vulnerable person, should be threatened or harmed while trying to simply shop," he said.The RCMP is urging anyone with information about the suspect to come forward and contact the Penticton RCMP Detachment at 250-492-4300, quoting file 2023-19515.