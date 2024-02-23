People's Party leader announces anti-DEI policies amidst by-election race

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier announced a five-point policy against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) amidst a federal by-election race in the riding of Durham.Bernier was in Bowmanville, ON, February 23 to introduce candidate Patricia Conlin and introduce the new policies on diversity, equity and inclusion.“DEI is a fundamentally racist, sexist and discriminatory ideology that divides Canadians, creates blatant injustices and undermines social cohesion," Bernier said in a news release. "Under the pretext of promoting nice-sounding goals, it does the exact opposite: it imposes a uniform far-left perspective and unfairly gives more rights to some, while excluding others who don’t fit in official categories of victims." "This hateful ideology holds that our culture and Western society is irredeemably racist, colonialist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic and whatever other word they come up with next week!"We see this everywhere in Canada and the West today. The longer that this twisted agenda is in place, the more things will fall apart and cease to function. Because decline is the only outcome when you prevent and penalize the most capable and meritorious.”Bernier put forward a five-point policy plan on DEI:Abolish all federal DEI programs and policies in the public service and in federal institutions such as the Armed Forces, as well as those that apply to federally regulated industries.Prohibit DEI training sessions in all federal institutions.Remove all DEI clauses imposed on institutions, organisations, associations and businesses as a condition to obtain federal subsidies, grants, loans, scholarships, services, or contracts.Stop funding groups that promote the DEI ideology.Narrowly interpret Section 15(2) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms section 15(2) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to exclude reverse discrimination.Bernier said fresh proof for the need for such policies was made evident by the two recent postings for research chairs at the University of Waterloo in the Computer Science department."The first position was only open to applicants 'who self-identify as women, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary or Two-spirit'. The second position was only open to applicants 'who self-identify as a member of a racialized minority'. If you’re straight or white, tough luck! The University of Waterloo doesn’t want you," Bernier said."Our woke leaders do not believe in merit anymore. They undermine one of the key foundations of western civilization. They tell us that 'diversity' is more important than competence. We see this everywhere in Canada and the West today. The longer that this radical ideology is in place, the more things will fall apart and cease to function. Because decline is the only outcome when you prevent and penalize the most capable and meritorious."Conlin said she supported Bernier completely on his statement.“Everywhere I go, Durham constituents tell me they are concerned not enough jobs are coming to our riding,” explained Conlin, “I am proud to work with Max to abolish these discriminatory hiring practices and help Durham residents get back into the jobs they’re already qualified for!”In the last election, Erin O'Toole took 46.4% of the vote in Durham, and Colin took 5.5%. Jamil Jivani is the new Conservative candidate for the March 4 election. The geography of the riding is slightly different than in the past general election given seat redistribution.Colin's online PPC bio says, "Tish has been outspoken on the harm of mandates/lockdowns, radical ideologies in schools, climate taxes and unsustainable mass immigration."