Some people really get off on a good Tchaikovsky tune. Literally, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Times reports there was an “X-rated show” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall last Friday during a performance of the LA Philharmonic’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.
“(A) concertgoer was watching the Philharmonic crank out Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony when she apparently became sexually aroused,” reports The Times.
One witness seated near the woman told The Times ..."I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she ... had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her. It was quite beautiful.”
The Twitterverse came alive, with one concertgoer writing “the woman was having a ‘loud and full body orgasm’ to the sounds of the music, and the band carried on.”
Another wrote “the woman's apparent moment of pleasure was ‘wonderfully timed’ to a ‘romantic swell’ in the melodies, adding One can’t know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy."
The New York Post reports British composer Magnus Fiennes, brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, was in attendance and wrote on Twitter, “A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement… Band politely carried on.”
There was no doubt in Fiennes’ mind that it happened, tweeting, “it absolutely happened,” adding he “ran all possible scenarios.”
“Was in close proximity and had no less than eight other friends coincidentally attending — all had reached a similar conclusion. She remained for the rest of the show, her demeanor was in evidence. My corroborated take is merely an observation. Respect maintained.”
Not everyone in attendance was convinced, with one concertgoer declaiming the orgasm theory on Twitter, suggesting the woman had a "breakdown of some sort" and everyone in the packed crowd was "worried it was a medical emergency."
However, classical pianist Sharon Su tweeted she “checked with someone who works at the LA Phil and they confirmed that the incident was real.”
Music agent Lukas Burton told the LA Times the woman’s loud moan was “wonderfully timed” to a “romantic swell” during the performance, reports the Post. “One can’t know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy,” Burton told the paper.
“A sort of classical music equivalent of that scene in a movie where someone is talking loudly in a party or a nightclub, and then the record suddenly stops and they say something that everyone hears,” he said.
In the philharmonic’s online program there is the following description of the second movement.
“The … luscious main theme was adapted for a popular love song; Tchaikovsky’s skillful orchestration, however, lifts the mood from sentimentality to high Romanticism. The movement’s principal melody is presented in a memorable solo by the horn, followed by other appealing woodwind solos.”
The Post adds, “Classical music scholars noted that the melody of John Denver’s “Annie’s Song” — which includes the lyrics, “You fill up my senses / Come fill me again” — is the horn solo from the second movement of Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony.”
The philharmonic did not follow the 5th with its rendition of the Beatles’ song Come Together.
