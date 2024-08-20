Peterson says BC Cons have 'grown a spine' under Rustad's leadership

World-renowned Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson has praised John Rustad, saying the BC Conservatives have "grown a spine" under his leadership.The complement came in response to an ad recently shared by the party that took aim at Premier David Eby and the BC NDP's failed drug policies that have taken the lives of countless British Columbians.."BC conservatives have grown a spine," Peterson wrote in a post on X, tagging Rustad. "Remember this Oct 19.".The ad begins with Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry advocating for the "legalislation and regulation" of hard drugs, before launching into the ramifications of that decision. Discussion about the misuse of formerly-banned substances is superimposed on footage of addicts overdosing on the Downtown Eastside and headlines about the impact readily available drugs have had on young people.After highlighting the NDP's role in facilitating the crisis, the ad urges British Columbians to "end Eby's deadly experiment" and "vote Conservative on October 19."This is not the first time Peterson has expressed his support for Rustad and the Conservatives. On August 15, he announced that he had interviewed Rustad, noting that he "could just be the next Premier of resource rich and beautiful British Columbia and get the place booming again."."He's a successful private entrepreneur, a distinguished MLA, and a former cabinet minister," Peterson added. "In principle he should be up for the job. Decide for yourself on the basis of our upcoming discussion."While the podcast has yet to be released, the mere fact that Rustad sat down with Peterson was attacked by his critics.“You know, a couple days ago we had a Conservative candidate calling the anti-vax convoy inspiring, and now today we have John Rustad sitting down with Jordan Peterson, who people will probably remember, was defending a man who rented a van in Toronto and ran down a bunch of pedestrians because women wouldn't have sex with him," Eby said in an interview with Business in Vancouver's Rob Shaw. “That's who John Rustad is sitting down with and doing podcasts with. I find it completely disturbing."."Congratulations BC Premier (for now) [Eby]," Peterson wrote on X in response. "You have now officially offered the stupidest criticism of my views that anyone has ever made anywhere. In the face of the stiffest worldwide competition sir you prevailed."He warned Eby that "the bubble you live in has run out of air."