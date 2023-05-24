The fireworks were recognized as a fun, cost-effective family event where people could gather in a park and ring in another year of Canada existing as a country.
The City of Calgary said it's ending the fireworks display due to “cultural sensitivities related to ongoing efforts at truth and reconciliation with Canada’s First Nations.” It noted July 1 marks the anniversary of Canada's Chinese Immigration Act.
The statement acknowledged Calgary Coun. Kourtney Penner was fine with this move.
Penner defended the city scrapping fireworks on Canada Day.
“A day that marks 100 years of the Chinese Immigration Act and calls from the indigenous community to note Canada Day historically is for and by white people and indigenous people weren’t acknowledged as Canadians for years, does warrant a look at how we celebrate,” she said.
She said Calgary city council did not make the decision, and if it were to reverse it, it would discredit the voices who asked for a different kind of celebration. She added reversing this decision would be “upholding colonialism and racism.”
Common Sense Calgary accused Penner of “passing the buck and calling you a racist while she’s at it.” It said this was disgusting behaviour from an elected representative.
The statement asked if the decision was made by the higher-ups at the city who think Calgarians are racists for celebrating Canada Day with their families and knew they could not get away with it without saying that out loud. It joked about Penner going and admitting it in public.
The more important question Common Sense Calgary has is whether any of Penner's fellow councillors agree with her the vast majority of Calgarians are racist for liking fireworks.
If other councillors agree with her and the fireworks cancellation was a decision made by city staff, the petition said there is a simple fix. The mayor and city council could get together, hold an urgent meeting, and reverse the decision.
If they disagree and are happy with staff’s decision to go ahead with this cancellation, it said people have an answer.
Common Sense Calgary concluded by saying it will “continue to represent common sense Calgarians who just want to enjoy time with their families on Canada Day.”
“I can’t quite believe I have to say this, but, it’s not racist to want to celebrate Canada Day with fireworks — or to celebrate Canada Day at all,” it said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.