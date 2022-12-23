Duclos
The Public Health Agency of Canada yesterday budgeted $720,000 for a national survey on the scope of “long COVID.” The Agency acknowledged it knew little about the number of Canadians with debilitating symptoms months after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The evidence gaps around how to prevent, diagnose and manage post-COVID condition need to be addressed very quickly to meet the needs of Canadian citizens who are living with post-COVID conditions and the health care professionals caring for them,” the Agency wrote in a notice to contractors.

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(7) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This vile Liberano mafia maggot is as evil as he looks

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

It's a farce.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

A Wiser Health Minister would look into the ever increasing numbers of VAX Injuries and Deaths . . . countries around the world are now finding large increases in 18 to 60 working age Deaths.

Following Data from Health Insurance Shows 4 Times Increase in Sudden Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Rollouts

Since the beginning of the corona vaccination, there have been drastic changes in the number of diseases and deaths in the population. This is based on data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which Martin Sichert was able to evaluate exclusively together with data expert Tom Lausen and which will be presented at the press conference.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/shocking-study-reveals-massive-spike-deaths-following-forced-covid-vaccines-germany/

Report Add Reply
Thistle55
Thistle55

The long and short of it is in the middle and neither nor and ridiculous. Words the article uses: insufficient data, thought that, not disclosed, never tested, too early to say, could have approximately, evidence suggests, do not have exact figures. All these wishy washy terms are not going to convince me of any threat to my health and thats the long and the short of it.

Report Add Reply
Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

'Long Covid' is Liberano-speak for a suppressed immune system due to the clot shot! How many unvaxed are afflicted with the so-called long Covid?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Anything and any angle for these mass murderers to push for more poisonous mRNA injections

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Hmmm… seems the symptoms are much more leaning to those that had the Jab then got Covid

Report Add Reply

