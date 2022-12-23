The Public Health Agency of Canada yesterday budgeted $720,000 for a national survey on the scope of “long COVID.” The Agency acknowledged it knew little about the number of Canadians with debilitating symptoms months after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“The evidence gaps around how to prevent, diagnose and manage post-COVID condition need to be addressed very quickly to meet the needs of Canadian citizens who are living with post-COVID conditions and the health care professionals caring for them,” the Agency wrote in a notice to contractors.
“At this time there are currently insufficient data available to determine the percentage of the Canadian population experiencing post-COVID,” said the notice Post-COVID Condition Evidence Syntheses. The Agency cited preliminary World Health Organization figures that “at least 10 to 20% of people who had a COVID-19 infection” were susceptible.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos earlier told the House of Commons he thought the rate was higher. “Between 10 and 30% will suffer from long COVID,” Duclos said March 24.
Long COVID patients have been diagnosed with a range of symptoms including blurred vision, migraine headaches, joint pain and chronic fatigue. Duclos said 30% of them will need to stop working. He did cite any source for his figures.
“This has vey significant health, personal and economic costs,” said Duclos. A total 4.5 million Canadians tested positive for COVID. The Public Health Agency has not disclosed a total infection rate including people who contracted the virus and were never tested.
“Long COVID affects all vital organs with hundreds of symptoms through the brain, heart, lungs and liver,” said Duclos. “This is serious.”
Agency executives testifying at a June 20 hearing of the Commons health committee said they knew little about the impact of lingering symptoms from COVID. “It is too early to say what the long term effects will be,” testified Dr. Guillaume Poliquin, vice president of the National Microbiology Laboratory.
“Are you worried about the impact long COVID could have on the workforce in the longer term?” asked Bloc Québécois MP Jean-Denis Garon (Mirabel, Que.) “We do of course take the post-COVID condition very seriously,” replied Dr. Poliquin.
Kathy Thompson, executive vice president of the Agency, said data were needed. “The evidence review by the Agency found the prevalence of post-COVID conditions is approximately 30 to 40% in individuals who were not hospitalized for their initial COVID infection,” said Thompson. “The current evidence suggests the prevalence is even higher for those who were hospitalized.”
“How many people have symptoms that last more than six months and that could be incapacitating?” asked Garon. “That is part of the challenge we are facing,” replied Thompson. “We do not have exact figures.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(7) comments
This vile Liberano mafia maggot is as evil as he looks
It's a farce.
A Wiser Health Minister would look into the ever increasing numbers of VAX Injuries and Deaths . . . countries around the world are now finding large increases in 18 to 60 working age Deaths.
Following Data from Health Insurance Shows 4 Times Increase in Sudden Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Rollouts
Since the beginning of the corona vaccination, there have been drastic changes in the number of diseases and deaths in the population. This is based on data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which Martin Sichert was able to evaluate exclusively together with data expert Tom Lausen and which will be presented at the press conference.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/shocking-study-reveals-massive-spike-deaths-following-forced-covid-vaccines-germany/
The long and short of it is in the middle and neither nor and ridiculous. Words the article uses: insufficient data, thought that, not disclosed, never tested, too early to say, could have approximately, evidence suggests, do not have exact figures. All these wishy washy terms are not going to convince me of any threat to my health and thats the long and the short of it.
'Long Covid' is Liberano-speak for a suppressed immune system due to the clot shot! How many unvaxed are afflicted with the so-called long Covid?
Anything and any angle for these mass murderers to push for more poisonous mRNA injections
Hmmm… seems the symptoms are much more leaning to those that had the Jab then got Covid
