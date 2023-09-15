Following a fatal pitbull attack in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised the breed will be banned, citing a “pattern.”
Following a fatal pitbull attack in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised the breed will be banned, citing a “pattern.”
The American XL Bully Dog breed has been involved in five fatalities in the UK this year and six in 2022.
Ian Price, a 52-year-old UK man, was killed by a pair of pitbulls in Stonnall, Staffordshire, Friday, reportedly while protecting his elderly mother. A witness, who tried to scare off the dogs with a stick, said the attack lasted 20 minutes.
Price was in his mother’s garden when the dogs leapt from a neighbour’s window and mauled him to death. The Daily Mail reported the attack occurred “yards from a primary school.”
The tragedy was the third time such an attack happened in the neighbourhood.
A 10-year-old boy playing soccer outside his house was attacked by another dog of the same breed the previous day, and an 11-year-old girl was mauled a few days before that in Burningham.
Distressing footage shows family members trying desperately to get a dog to release a 10-year-old boy who was attacked while playing football.Read more: https://t.co/aoxwAh4n4q pic.twitter.com/7bdTWxSr9e— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2023
“The American XL Bully Dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children,” Sunak said in a video posted to his Twitter ("X") account. “It's clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it's a pattern of behavior, and it cannot go on.”
It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities.I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/Qlxwme2UPQ— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 15, 2023
“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”
Sunak ordered his ministers to consult with police and other experts to “define the breed of dog behind these attacks.”
“We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act, and new laws will be in place by the end of the year,” he explained.
“These dogs are dangerous. I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”
(2) comments
Hoping the child isn't injured seriously, but will be traumatized and afraid of dogs. Is it genetics causing these attacks or poor training? They are beautiful animals. I'm sure this one will be euthanized, as it will become angrier from the beating.
These are not American pitbull terriers. Thes are an abomination. There is only one breed with the word pitull in it. True pitbulls are not that size and are more athletic build. All of these cross breeding is giving the true pitbull a bad rap. Yes, owners are to blame also.
