A woman in Dortmund, Germany is in a sexual relationship with Boeing’s iconic 737 passenger jet.
"I'm in a relationship with a Boeing 737, but we can never have any alone time, so I have to make do with a collection of model planes,” says Sarah Rodo, who says she found love on her first flight on a Boeing 737, after an unfulfilling attempt to date humans.
She identifies as objectum sexual, defined as having a sexual or romantic attraction to an inanimate object and says she is heartbroken she’s never been able to be fully alone with her ‘partner’, meaning a full sized 737, reports The Daily Mail.
“I'm proud to be objectum sexual, it's a wonderful sexuality, the only sad thing is that I can't be alone with a real plane,” she says.
She is, however, a frequent flyer, climbing aboard and travelling abroad with the real thing many times in the last year, spending quality time with her ‘lover.’
“I flew a lot in the last year to be with the Boeing as often as I possibly could, I took about 30 flights and always combined it with a city trip or vacation,” she says. “I also love to travel and discover new things [in the cities].”
“With my love, I've travelled to Stockholm, Malmo, Copenhagen, Budapest, Vienna, and Paris. I also often visited Katowice in Poland as a day tour.”
If she can’t spend time alone with her beloved, she’s made up for it with a large collection of alternates.
The 23-year-old says she has 'met' 60 figurines and three larger models that she embraces as part of a 'collective being' that she is dating, and so she often refers to her ‘lovers’ as one, calling it 'Dicki' and says its wings are the sexiest thing about it.
Her dedication to her winged collection is so high she has spent more than £3,550 (about CAD $5,800) on her significant other larger models, which are made of fibreglass.
Many of her lovers come from airlines or from travel agencies, with the larger models measuring between 1.25m and 1.6m long, she says.
“I also have five aeroplane tattoos. The newest is a 737-800 on the right forearm.”
Sarah has also recently met a new plane, Charlie, she named it, who she is enjoying getting to know.
Sarah has plans to fly into matrimony with her 737 series collections, although she has previously shared how she cannot legally marry her lover despite their strong bond but has now hinted that there may be wedding bells in the near future, says The Daily Mail.
“In the meantime, I have my models and will continue going on trips to hang out with planes.”
(2) comments
Really? This is the best you can come with to report?
Come on, this media outlet has to be better than that.
Seriously WS, is this what we pay for?
