A woman in Dortmund, Germany is in a sexual relationship with Boeing’s iconic 737 passenger jet.

"I'm in a relationship with a Boeing 737, but we can never have any alone time, so I have to make do with a collection of model planes,” says Sarah Rodo, who says she found love on her first flight on a Boeing 737, after an unfulfilling attempt to date humans.

