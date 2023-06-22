Dustin Duncan

Dustin Duncan

 Image courtesy of Christopher Oldcorn

Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Dustin Duncan has suspended Planned Parenthood from presenting in schools across the province after controversy surrounding sexually explicit materials presented to a grade 9 class at Lumsden High School (LHS) on Monday. 

Duncan told the media there would be a thorough evaluation of school materials and an assessment of how parents are informed about their children's classroom education.

stevehb8
stevehb8

Planned Parenthood want us to think its all ok because that material wasn't being 'shared' with students. First its just on the table, then its just referenced, then its discussed and then it gets into the students hands. Open the door a crack and it all comes flooding in.

guest50
guest50

Great first step, but why not also remove the LGBTQ2+ agenda from all classrooms?

Since when is it the education system's responsibility to advocate for the sexual proclivities of minority groups?

It used to be that sex was personal, private and conducted behind closed doors.

