PM makes false claim about Canada’s historic stance on Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday falsely claimed Canada was one of the first countries to recognize the State of Israel in 1948. Canada in fact waited seven months and was the 19th country to recognize Israel as an independent nation, according to historic parliamentary records pulled by Blacklock’s Reporter. “In 1948, Canada was among the first countries to recognize Israel’s independence,” said Trudeau in a statement marking the 75th observance of Israeli Independence Day. “In the 75 years since our countries have forged a close friendship.”The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not identify the source of its mistaken claim. The Department of Foreign Affairs similarly claims “Canada recognized the State of Israel upon its founding” on May 14, 1948. It did not. While the United States did recognize Israel on that date, parliament withheld recognition until December 21, 1948. Among the other countries to recognize the Jewish state before Canada that year were Costa Rica, Finland, Guatemala, Paraguay and the USSR.Cabinet minutes at Library and Archives Canada show records of a May 26, 1948 cabinet meeting. “The government should not take steps at this time to afford recognition to the Jewish state,” records read. Canada months later in August declined to vote in favour of United Nations membership for Israel.“The Secretary of State for External Affairs reported the application of Israel for membership in the United Nations would be brought before the Security Council probably the following day,” states the record from an August 25, 1948 cabinet meeting.“The United States would support the application, the United Kingdom would oppose it.”“As yet the government had not felt that circumstances warranted Canadian recognition of the provisional government for the present, therefore Canada could not support the application.”Following the UN vote, subsequent cabinet minutes state “Canada had abstained on the final vote. The Canadian representative at the Council had been instructed to abstain.” Israel had “not qualified as a member of the United Nations,” it said.Not until December 21, 1948 did cabinet vote to recognize Israel. The decision was announced Christmas Eve. “The cabinet after discussion noted with approval the Minister’s report and agreed that Canada afford de facto recognition to the State of Israel and its provisional government after notification to other Commonwealth governments,” said cabinet records.