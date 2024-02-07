PM Trudeau says CBC funding strengthens democracy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada must continue to subsidize the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) to “protect our democracy.” During question period in the House of Commons, Trudeau promised taxpayers would continue to prop up the CBC to make sure the truth prevails. “At a time of misinformation and disinformation and the transformation of our media and digital era, we need CBC/Radio Canada to be strong to protect our culture, to protect our democracy and to tell our stories from one end of the country to another,” Trudeau said. “We’ll always be here to defend CBC/Radio Canada and we are going to seek to make necessary investments… to fulfill their mandate to inform and to strengthen democracy here in Canada."Quebec Member of Parliament Martin Champoux (BQ-Drummond) said 600 recent job cuts hurt Radio Canada (CBC French) the worst and asked if new funding for the CBC would stop the job losses. In a subsequent question, the MP asked if Trudeau would go farther and give all media the same help.“Supporting journalists and local media is very important for this government, particularly at this time that is challenging. This is why we put forth (Bill) C-18 which will help our journalists at all levels to continue operating,” Trudeau stated. “We’ll be here to support a free and independent press. That is professional. We know there’s a lot of work to be done still.” In response to C-18, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, blocked all access to news content in Canada rather than pay the fees outlined in the new legislation. Google, however, agreed to pay $100 million. In April, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said the CBC was a “biased propaganda arm of the Liberal Party and frankly negatively affects all media.” “For example, Canadian Press is negatively affected by the fact that you have to report favourably on the CBC if you want to keep your number one, taxpayer-funded client happy,” he said. “We need a neutral and free media, not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party. When I am prime minister, we are going to have a free press where every day Canadians decide what they think rather than having Liberal propaganda jammed down their throats.” Poilievre said if he became PM he would cut “corporate welfare,” including money to English CBC. CBC receives $1.24 billion in public funding every year, which is about 70% of its operating budget. Trudeau recently announced more payouts for legacy media outlets, expected to cost taxpayers $129 million over the next five years. A recent study by the Public Health Agency of Canada conducted by Abacus and publicized by Blacklock's Reporter found 32% of Canadians had “high trust” in the federal government, and 26% had high trust in information by the provincial government. Only 18% gave a "high trust" rating to media outlets and their journalists. This was still more than the 12% who gave high trust to 'ordinary people,' and the 8% trust given to celebrities.See below at 43:23 mark