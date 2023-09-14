Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Poilievre fought back by accusing the union of attempting to “silence freedom of speech.”
“I think that the union should apologize for trying to silence freedom of speech,” said Poilievre.
“The crew invited me to give a speech and they did that multiple times and I think it was because people who work on airplanes, people who work in restaurants, people who work building things. Love my message of bringing on powerful paycheques that buy affordable food, gas and homes and safe neighbourhoods.”
Poilievre went on to say that his message is resonating with people.
“Look, I have to say people on the plane were just delighted with my common sense remarks,” said Poilievre.
“To axe the carbon tax, bring affordable homes and restore the Canada. The common sense Canada that we know and love.”
Also, Canadian singer and songwriter Jann Arden said she would boycott WestJet in future travels.
Arden and the CUPE Union are upset over a short speech that Poilievre gave before a WestJet flight where he said “There's a little turbulence on the horizon. But a new crew is on the way for the country we know and love. Let's bring it home.”
Great response. No more apologizing from the centre-right for speaking the truth as the truth can hurt even the tender feelings of the tyrannical far left.
