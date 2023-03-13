The statement said after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inflationary taxes and deficits, the cost of living is rising faster than at any time in 40 years. It said it no longer pays to work, nine-tenths of young people believe they will never be able to afford a home, and average rent and mortgage payments have doubled.
Poilievre said the budget should allow people to bring home larger paycheques with lower taxes, “so hard work pays off again.” He added it can bring home lower prices by ending inflationary carbon tax hikes and deficit spending which drive up inflation and interest rates.
The statement went on to say the budget can bring home more affordable homes by removing government gatekeepers to free up land and speed up building permits.
Poilievre concluded by saying the Canadian government must “bring home a country that works for people who work.”
“It is the common sense of the common people,” he said.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) said on Friday Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland should balance the books and cut taxes when she tables Budget 2023 March 28.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
“Freeland could balance the budget and provide tax relief with modest spending restraint,”
And my pet pig could sprout wings and fly...
Speaking of pigs, will the Conservatives take a pay cut April 01/23, or will they be at the trough like always? I imagine they will, even a pandemic and the financial gutting of Canadians didn't take away their appetite for the last 3 years.
