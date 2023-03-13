Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre

 Courtesy CPAC

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Budget 2023 has to help out average people. 

“Budget 2023 must reverse inflationary deficits and taxes and end the war on work, by letting workers bring home more of what they earn,” said Poilievre in a Sunday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

G K
G K

“Freeland could balance the budget and provide tax relief with modest spending restraint,”

And my pet pig could sprout wings and fly...

northrungrader
northrungrader

Speaking of pigs, will the Conservatives take a pay cut April 01/23, or will they be at the trough like always? I imagine they will, even a pandemic and the financial gutting of Canadians didn't take away their appetite for the last 3 years.

