Pierre Poilievre
Courtesy of CPAC

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre denied he would remove Conservative MPs from caucus for meeting with Christine Anderson, instead attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for previously wearing blackface.

"I think right now what I'm more concerned about is the vile and racist views of the prime minister who after over half of his adult life, dressed up in vile racist costumes so many times that he cannot remember them all," Poilievre said during a press conference on Monday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Had the three MPs been punished for having lunch with Ms. Anderson, Mr. Poilievre would have lost more donors and support than he already has, for making a statement that sounded just like Trudeau. This incident was over blown, because they are Conservatives. Who has the right to judge Ms.Anderson on her opinions and beliefs ? Let's not forget Trudeau's visit to India, being in the presence of Jaspal Atwal. Then Global Affairs staff attending a Russian cocktail party, during the Ukrainian war. Let's not forget that Ms. Joli did not request Russian diplomats to leave, when the war started. She said it was important to keep the lines open. Be on speaking terms with your enemy. I think Trudeau's and Freeland's relationship with Klaus Schwab and WEF, is far more dangerous, incorporating their ideology into our society, infecting it like a slow cancerous growth.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Anderson is a strong willed person who has a controversial side to her opinions. I say good for her for speaking about her beliefs. However, in Canadian Politics the Liberal controlled msm including the Toronto Sun are just waiting to pounce on any conservative who is seen in public with a person like Anderson. Pierre is smart to just stay away from her. And FYI, there is no proof of what Pierre has said about Anderson, except an anonymous source.

MLC
MLC

The bias may be shown by paraphrasing a saying; If Mr. Poilievre were to walk across the water in the Rideau Canal in July, the msm/legacy media would publish that he cannot swim. Should PM Trudeau attempt the same and fall in the water, the same media would publish 'Prime Minister' gives free swimming lessons.

