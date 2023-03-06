Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre denied he would remove Conservative MPs from caucus for meeting with Christine Anderson, instead attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for previously wearing blackface.
"I think right now what I'm more concerned about is the vile and racist views of the prime minister who after over half of his adult life, dressed up in vile racist costumes so many times that he cannot remember them all," Poilievre said during a press conference on Monday.
In late February, three Conservative MPs met with Christine Anderson, a European Parliament member with the AfD Party, during her cross-Canada tour in support of the Freedom Convoy. MPs Leslyn Lewis, Colin Carrie, Dean Allison later said they weren't aware of Anderson's controversial views towards Muslim immigrants to Europe.
Poilievre later denounced Anderson, saying her "vile" views have no place in Canadian politics, and it would have been better if she "never visited Canada in the first place."
Poilievre did not condemn Anderson again on Monday, choosing to focus on the 2019 election when several photos and a video emerged of a younger Trudeau wearing blackface makeup. Trudeau later apologized and said he "should have known better," than to wear the costumes, but said "didn't think was racist at the time."
"You should be asking him how many times did he dress up in these costumes? How many other times how many other times are there that we don't know about?" Poilievre told the reporters.
Poilievre also criticized the Liberal government for giving grants to "vile antisemitic racists that are spreading hatred across our country at the same time as the program is supposed to fight racism." He was referencing a $500,000 grant given Community Media Advocacy Center, whose top consultant Laith Marouf made several antisemitic comments.
Poilievre said he has no plans to remove the MPs for meeting with Anderson. "But I will tell you this. Speaking of caucus, if ever I find out that any of my Members of Parliament or candidates have dressed up so many times in ugly, racist costumes that they can't remember the number, they will be thrown out and not allowed to run."
During an interview with Channel Zero on Saturday, Poilievre said he disagreed with Anderson's views on Muslim immigrants because he believes in "freedom for everyone, and that includes immigrants and minorities."
"I speak out against racism of all types, especially the hideous and ugly racism of Justin Trudeau, who dressed up in racist costumes so many times he says he can't remember them all," Poilievre added.
Poilievre was then asked about Anderson's videos "all over the internet" where she said it was unlikely the MPs weren't aware of her political views. "I don't watch videos all over the internet. I'm busy working for people," Poilievre responded.
"Liberals might spend their time reading and watching videos online. I spend my time fighting for the hard working people who pay the bills in this nation. And that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to make this a country that works for the people who do the work."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
Had the three MPs been punished for having lunch with Ms. Anderson, Mr. Poilievre would have lost more donors and support than he already has, for making a statement that sounded just like Trudeau. This incident was over blown, because they are Conservatives. Who has the right to judge Ms.Anderson on her opinions and beliefs ? Let's not forget Trudeau's visit to India, being in the presence of Jaspal Atwal. Then Global Affairs staff attending a Russian cocktail party, during the Ukrainian war. Let's not forget that Ms. Joli did not request Russian diplomats to leave, when the war started. She said it was important to keep the lines open. Be on speaking terms with your enemy. I think Trudeau's and Freeland's relationship with Klaus Schwab and WEF, is far more dangerous, incorporating their ideology into our society, infecting it like a slow cancerous growth.
Anderson is a strong willed person who has a controversial side to her opinions. I say good for her for speaking about her beliefs. However, in Canadian Politics the Liberal controlled msm including the Toronto Sun are just waiting to pounce on any conservative who is seen in public with a person like Anderson. Pierre is smart to just stay away from her. And FYI, there is no proof of what Pierre has said about Anderson, except an anonymous source.
The bias may be shown by paraphrasing a saying; If Mr. Poilievre were to walk across the water in the Rideau Canal in July, the msm/legacy media would publish that he cannot swim. Should PM Trudeau attempt the same and fall in the water, the same media would publish 'Prime Minister' gives free swimming lessons.
