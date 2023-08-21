Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded to Catherine McKenna’s accusation of calling conservatives “arsonists” if they opposed the carbon tax.
“McKenna, the former Liberal minister, accused conservatives of being arsonists over opposition to the carbon tax. So what's your response to her comment and what do you say to a climate alarmist or maybe people that say that not having a carbon tax will lead to a climate catastrophe?” asked a reporter.
Poilievre addressed McKenna’s comment and others by the Liberals
“What I really worry about is the increased radicalization of rhetoric by Liberals, particularly Justin Trudeau,” said Poilievre.
“The nastiness and meanness that they're directing at people who disagree with their policies, whether it's Trudeau’s nasty comments directed at Muslim parents, or whether it is him jabbing his finger in people's faces and now a former Liberal minister saying that anybody who doesn't want to pay higher taxes is an arsonist.”
Poilievre questioned the logic of the carbon tax stopping the forest fires raging across Western Canada and the territories.
“Really, as if we paid higher taxes, we'd have less for forest fires. Come on,” said Poilievre.
Poilievre pitched the less divisive Conservative option to Canadian voters, he wants to bring back “common sense” and stop trying to tear the country in two.
“Let's get back to some common sense in this country,” said Poilievre.
“And let's start to bring our people together instead of tearing the country apart.”
(3) comments
The 'left' is not about bring people together. It is about wrecking Canada just for the sake of wrecking Canada. They have become Neo-Marxists. Only, they are so caught up in all their crazy ideas they don't know it and that they are controlled by the mega-rich.
The Liberals cannot win without the division they create among Canadians, they have been doing it since Trudeau 1.0, divide east and west, white vs non white, Muslim vs Christian, vaxxed vs unvaxxed, every issue is looked at by Liberals as to how they can divide Canadians to hold on to power, because this is ultimately what the Liberals seek is power, they don’t give a rats rearend about you or I or anyone else, their only concern is power, how to gain it and how to hold onto it, and if that means some people
Have to die, so be it, if they need to lock Canadians up so be it, if they need to divide Canadians, they don’t care, because power is all they care about.!
Remember also
Our Legacy MSM is also a misinformation terrorist group supporting the infinite evil and propaganda of Trudeau
