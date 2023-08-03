Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said it is wrong a Springwater, ON, resident will have to move because her monthly mortgage payment has risen to $6,200.
“Trudeau said rates would stay low right before his deficits forced the Bank of Canada to hike them,” tweeted Poilievre on Thursday.
“We can’t afford his incompetence.”
Springwater resident Cora Cook was forced to put her family’s dream home up for sale on Thursday after their mortgage payments ballooned from $2,850 to $6,200 since moving into it in 2022.
“To have to leave the home that we spent so much blood, sweat, and tears into building — everything was custom-built for our family here — and to now give that up, it definitely feels hard,” said Cook.
“But now, looking at rentals, we're looking at rentals for $4,000 a month.”
Even with Cook’s esthetics business and her husband working two construction jobs, she said they have been forced to sell their furniture and hold garage sales on a regular basis to settle their monthly mortgage bills.
She said it is not like her husband and her are struggling for work. While they have good jobs, she said they “want to be able to live our lives and not be putting every dollar toward a mortgage.”
To add insult to injury, she said her business was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and qualified for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. She was later told she would have to pay it all back.
Cook called this experience “very scary and, certainly, my hands are behind my back.” She asked what is she supposed to do.
“How am I supposed to live when I did absolutely everything I could do to survive during that terrible time, to get to this?” she said.
While they have not turned to the food bank, she said she can understand reports of families making $100,000 or more going to one.
Barrie Food Bank Executive Director Sharon Palmer said the Bank of Canada’s rate hike will increase demand on an overburdened service.
“A hike in interest rates for those with variable mortgages or loans will push more people to use our services,” said Palmer.
“Anything that increases the cost of living means more individuals and families will struggle to put food on the table.”
Palmer said the Barrie Food Bank is seeing more large families and single people coming to it for the first time. She indicated it saw more than 700 first-time visitors in May and June, when demand was double what it was one year ago.
Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Tiff Macklem said on July 13 interest rates will remain high until 2024 — the highest they have been in 22 years.
During Trudeau Senior's reign of terror, mortgage interest rates ballooned to 18%. Ours, luckily, did not exceed 10%. However, we did not lose our house, but I felt the fear that this woman is experiencing. You can be sure this idiot we have as Prime Minister will see rates this high again if he remains in power.
I'm sorry, I feel no sympathy for this woman. She bought more house than she could afford, right at the top of the market, while still in the pandemic when her income was inconsistent. It's poor financial decisions on top of poor financial decisions. She should not be the poster child for unaffordable housing. She should have realized historically low interests rates couldn't continue forever.
So what you are saying is....It is all Harpers fault.
Under his lead we were strong, balanced budget, low interest, and all that down the drain when fidel jr stumbled into power.
So yeah, all Harpers fault for giving us the means to be free and afford what we worked for, rather than give our money away to other countries, newly invented taxes, inflation thanks to endless $$$ printing....sigh.
People should have stopped living and buying things then during the plandemic? I know comprehension isn’t your strong suit, but let me type slow so you can understand, here mortgage payments have gone up 200%c not be issue she bought to much house but because she believed what the dictator said, quote “interest rate will remain low for tge foreseeable future”. But hey, you go right ahead and cheer for people losing their houses, and keep slurping at the lap of Trudeau, I just hope you will come back and whine and cry when it catches up you you pryyck.
I see some merit in 1stopshop's remarks and maybe the comment section is being a bit harsh. Nobody should take financial advice from politicians and this unfortunate person could have contemplated the possibility of interests rates returning to semi normal levels when the mortgage needs to be renewed. However, years/decades of financial repression and govt debts monetized by currency debasement have created a trap that policy makers had to believe would ensnare millions of Canadians into making decisions like this woman made. Yes, the subject of this article might have used some better judgement (easier to say in hindsight I guess) but the main point is that inflation is a policy and the disasters like the one befalling this woman could be avoided by responsible govts who believe in sound money and fiscal sobriety....which we don't have.
They should move to Alberta.
Yes they will move here and vote NDP or Liberal.
But still the East votes for these destructive entities! How much pain do they have to endure before they understand?
Canada is already in a Recession . . . only the fraud Legacy Media & the Lieberal/NDP Govt keep saying the opposite.
It wasn't always like this . . . .
Harper era Canadian per capita GDP gain: $1,950 vs $3,024 in the U.S.
Trudeau era Canadian per capita GDP gain: $1,374 vs $5,574 in the U.S.
You would expect our per capita GDP growth to increase as U.S. per capita growth increases. Yet, despite the strength of U.S. growth, growth in Canada has slowed in the Trudeau era.
Obviously the "Trust Funder" is way out of his element as is the Journalist Finance Minister . . .
Measured in “purchasing-power parity” dollars - U.S. GDP per capita is US$76,400 – 40% higher than Canada’s at US$55,300. "Canada has lagged behind the U.S. and other advanced economies in terms of standard of living performance (real GDP/capita)."
~ Toronto Dominion Bank
ABTJ - Anyone but Trudeau-Jagmeet, however, we cannot preach balanced budgets while supporting the LN regime in piling taxpayer debt into Ukraine. A diplomatic proposal will separate the Cs from the LNs on foreign affairs and fiscal management. Win-Win!
