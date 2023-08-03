Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said it is wrong a Springwater, ON, resident will have to move because her monthly mortgage payment has risen to $6,200. 

“Trudeau said rates would stay low right before his deficits forced the Bank of Canada to hike them,” tweeted Poilievre on Thursday. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

loga
loga

During Trudeau Senior's reign of terror, mortgage interest rates ballooned to 18%. Ours, luckily, did not exceed 10%. However, we did not lose our house, but I felt the fear that this woman is experiencing. You can be sure this idiot we have as Prime Minister will see rates this high again if he remains in power.

Report Add Reply
your1stopshop
your1stopshop

I'm sorry, I feel no sympathy for this woman. She bought more house than she could afford, right at the top of the market, while still in the pandemic when her income was inconsistent. It's poor financial decisions on top of poor financial decisions. She should not be the poster child for unaffordable housing. She should have realized historically low interests rates couldn't continue forever.

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

So what you are saying is....It is all Harpers fault.

Under his lead we were strong, balanced budget, low interest, and all that down the drain when fidel jr stumbled into power.

So yeah, all Harpers fault for giving us the means to be free and afford what we worked for, rather than give our money away to other countries, newly invented taxes, inflation thanks to endless $$$ printing....sigh.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

People should have stopped living and buying things then during the plandemic? I know comprehension isn’t your strong suit, but let me type slow so you can understand, here mortgage payments have gone up 200%c not be issue she bought to much house but because she believed what the dictator said, quote “interest rate will remain low for tge foreseeable future”. But hey, you go right ahead and cheer for people losing their houses, and keep slurping at the lap of Trudeau, I just hope you will come back and whine and cry when it catches up you you pryyck.

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

I see some merit in 1stopshop's remarks and maybe the comment section is being a bit harsh. Nobody should take financial advice from politicians and this unfortunate person could have contemplated the possibility of interests rates returning to semi normal levels when the mortgage needs to be renewed. However, years/decades of financial repression and govt debts monetized by currency debasement have created a trap that policy makers had to believe would ensnare millions of Canadians into making decisions like this woman made. Yes, the subject of this article might have used some better judgement (easier to say in hindsight I guess) but the main point is that inflation is a policy and the disasters like the one befalling this woman could be avoided by responsible govts who believe in sound money and fiscal sobriety....which we don't have.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

They should move to Alberta.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

Yes they will move here and vote NDP or Liberal.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

But still the East votes for these destructive entities! How much pain do they have to endure before they understand?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada is already in a Recession . . . only the fraud Legacy Media & the Lieberal/NDP Govt keep saying the opposite.

It wasn't always like this . . . .

Harper era Canadian per capita GDP gain: $1,950 vs $3,024 in the U.S.

Trudeau era Canadian per capita GDP gain: $1,374 vs $5,574 in the U.S.

You would expect our per capita GDP growth to increase as U.S. per capita growth increases. Yet, despite the strength of U.S. growth, growth in Canada has slowed in the Trudeau era.

Obviously the "Trust Funder" is way out of his element as is the Journalist Finance Minister . . .

Measured in “purchasing-power parity” dollars - U.S. GDP per capita is US$76,400 – 40% higher than Canada’s at US$55,300. "Canada has lagged behind the U.S. and other advanced economies in terms of standard of living performance (real GDP/capita)."

~ Toronto Dominion Bank

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

ABTJ - Anyone but Trudeau-Jagmeet, however, we cannot preach balanced budgets while supporting the LN regime in piling taxpayer debt into Ukraine. A diplomatic proposal will separate the Cs from the LNs on foreign affairs and fiscal management. Win-Win!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.