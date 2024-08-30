News

Poilievre dares Singh to trigger election, accuses him of prioritizing pension over Canadians

Pierre Poilievre
Pierre PoilievreCourtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Jagmeet Singh
Pierre Poileivre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news