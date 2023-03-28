Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre responded to the record $497 billion federal budget by calling Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland the “Minister of Inflation.”
“It's interesting because just a few days ago, she [Freeland] admitted deficits fuel inflation,” said Poilievre.
“Today, she's tabling a budget with $43 billion in additional spending that will be paid for through taxes and taxpayers. Conservatives work for those who work and that's why we will vote against this inflationary plan.”
Poilievre said the Conservatives had three conditions to support the Liberals budget.
"We set three conditions for our support in this budget,” said Poilievre.
“One that it brings home lower prices by eliminating the inflationary carbon tax and deficits. Two that it brings home powerful paycheques with lower taxes that reward hard work, and three that it brings homes that our young people can afford by removing gatekeepers to speed up building.”
“None of these three ... have been met. All they have delivered is more debt, more inflation, and more costs on the backs of the hardworking and beleaguered people of this country. And that is why Conservatives are proud to announce we will be voting against.”
Poilievre referenced Trudeau’s $6,000 per night hotel room in London, UK, while talking about the cost of the budget.
“Cost of all the new spending announcements in this budget works out to $4,300 for every single family in Canada. That's almost enough to house the prime minister in the hotel room for one night,” said Poilievre.
“That’s how expensive this government has become … Canadians who are living in desperation, skipping meals, and living in parents' basements, unable to drive to work, falling into depression, and even considering suicide because they cannot afford the pressure and the bills that this prime minister has imposed after eight long years."
"We will be voting against this budget and we will present our own approach and approach based on common sense.”
