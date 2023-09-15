Poilievre with $5 million house
Pierre Poiilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre announced this week the Conservatives would push for a parliamentary vote on a mandate requiring municipalities to issue 15% more home-building permits yearly or risk losing federal subsidies.

“More home building, more money,” said Poilievre. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Now someone is talkin' like they want solutions....

PersonOne
PersonOne

A good concept. Will work if local municipal governments remove barriers..... however Calgary Regional, and Edmonton Regional boards, NON ELECTED boards, are having way too much input into things. And they are driven by the ideology of the individual members. So..... lets figure out what really needs to happen here.

